Godfather of Harlem is an upcoming American crime drama television series that is set to premiere in September 29, 2019 on Epix. The series will be written by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and star Forest Whitaker, all of whom will act as executive producers alongside Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Markuann Smith. Brancato is also expected to act as showrunner.

