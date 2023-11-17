Gobble, gobble, gore: Holiday horror double feature heads to Maya

Nov. 16—The devilish duo behind the "Gag Me With a Chainsaw" podcast are back this weekend for a Thanksgiving-themed horror double feature at Maya Cinemas.

After last month's horror movie marathon with the "Not Your Final Girl" podcast team, "Chainsaw" co-hosts Corinna Juarez and Sarah Cosper have returned to Maya for a double helping of T-day terror.

First up is the 1987 Thanksgiving slasher film "Blood Rage." It focuses on twin brothers

Todd and Terry (both played as adults by Mark Soper). As a child, Todd kills a teenager at a drive-in theater but frames Todd, getting his brother committed to an asylum.

Ten years later, Terry lives with his mother, Maddy (Louise Lasser), in the secluded apartment complex Shadow Woods. On Thanksgiving Day, news of his mother's engagement reignites his murderous rage. Learning that Todd has escaped from the asylum, Terry lives up to the film's title with no one safe from his rampage.

The film is a favorite of the hosts, who have dedicated three episodes to the film since the podcast launched in 2021.

Hungry for more horror, attendees will then experience a screening of Eli Roth's new slasher film "Thanksgiving," which was inspired by a mock film trailer featured in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's flick "Grindhouse."(Other mock trailers in the 2007 film resulted in 2010's "Machete" and 2011's "Hobo with a Shotgun.")

A year after a tragic Black Friday riot in Plymouth, Mass., the town is trying to rebuild but ends up at the mercy of John Carver, a masked serial killer looking to slice up residents.

The double feature begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at Maya Cinemas, 1000 California Ave. Tickets are $11.50, $8.50 for seniors, available at mayacinemas.com or the box office.

Visit gagmewithachainsaw.com for more on the podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

