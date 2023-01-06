Gloria Trevi Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit: ‘I Am Unfairly Accused of Crimes I Did Not Commit’

Gloria Trevi is denying allegations in a newly filed sexual lawsuit that claim she and her former producer Sergio Andrade “groomed” and “exploited” two underage girls in the 1990s.

“My words are directed to everyone who may have seen recent allegations about me but do not know the background and my story,” the Mexican pop star began in a statement published on her social media accounts Jan. 6. “Being a victim of physical and sexual abuse is one of the worst things that can happen to a human being. I say it, and I know it, because I am a survivor. And, my thoughts go out to anyone who, like me, has ever been the victim of any kind of abuse.

“But I will not remain silent while I am unfairly accused of crimes I did not commit. These false accusations, which were first made against me 25 years ago, have been tried in various courts and, in all instances, I have been completely and totally acquitted,” she continued. “For these old, disproven claims to resurface now is tremendously painful for me and for all my family. The accusations were false when they were made and remain false today.”

The new civil complaint was filed Dec. 30 in Los Angeles County. In the suit, which was obtained by Billboard, two Jane Does allege that the Mexican pop star along with Andrade “groomed” and “exploited” them when they were 13 and 15 years old. The 30-page lawsuit — which does not specifically name Trevi or Andrade, though the timeline and album details mentioned make clear they are the defendants — also includes allegations of childhood sexual abuse and harassment and/or assault.

In the ’90s, Trevi was one of the biggest Latin pop stars in the world, but her successful career came to a halt in 1999 when criminal complaints were filed against her and Andrade. The complaints accused them of corrupting minors, kidnapping and rape. Trevi fled to Brazil, where she was captured and arrested, and the singer was held behind bars for nearly five years. In 2004, a Mexican court acquitted the pop star and found her not guilty on the charges of rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors.

She has maintained her innocence since, which she addressed in her Jan. 6 statement. “A trial court carefully examined all the evidence during a judicial process which lasted almost 5 years, and they ruled in my favor,” Trevi wrote. “The verdict was upheld on appeal. That is why I filed a lawsuit in the United States to expose and hold all those who are trying to defame me accountable.”

The singer concluded: “I will continue to move forward and work to get justice in this case — and I will do so knowing that the truth is on my side.”

Trevi previously discussed the impact the 1999 allegations had on her livelihood in a September 2022 interview with Billboard. “I felt that I lost my career,” she said at the time. “But I kept a positive attitude and believed in myself. You can lose a battle but not the war, and that mindset was very constant in me.”

The same year she released from prison, Trevi put out Cómo Nace el Universo, which was written while she was incarcerated, and addressed her time behind bars. The album peaked No. 2 on the Latin Pop Albums chart and No. 4 on Top Latin Albums.

Read Trevi’s full statement — which she shared in both Spanish and English — below.

