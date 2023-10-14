Gloria Estefan & Daughter Emily Announce New Musical & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones to new music releases to major announcements and those little, important moments, Billboard editors highlight uplifting moments in Latin music. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

The Estefans’ New Musical

Gloria Estefan announced that she will be penning the music and lyrics for an upcoming original musical alongside her daughter, Emily Estefan . In a recent Instagram post, the award-winning Cuban-American artist said she will be the music supervisor of the forthcoming “Five Notes,” a musical inspired by Paraguay’s Orquesta De Reciclados De Cateura, and which is written by Karen Zacarías and directed by Michael Greif. Based on the “Landfill Harmonic” documentary, “ this is a story that celebrates the power of music, resilience and community,” reads Estefan’s post. Dramaturg Ken Cerniglia and Alex Lacamoire will also form part of the project.

Britney Meets Los Colombianos

To everyone’s surprise, Britney Spears was spotted hanging out with two of Colombia’s biggest acts, J Balvin and Maluma, this week. The latter shared a photo on his Instagram account, where Spears and Balvin are hugging tight and he’s off to the side with an annoyed smirk. “Who’s like me when it comes to love?” he jokes in the caption. Also joking about their encounter, Spears shared a recap reel on her account, and wrote: “Quick trip to NY…I had no idea who these boys were at this restaurant.” Not much has been said about the meet-up (could a collaboration be in the works?) but check out the photo below:

A Charro at The Capitol

This week, Alejandro Fernandez visited The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to receive a House Resolution recognition by Representative Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC). “Yesterday was one of those days that stay in memory. Not only for the pride of walking dressed as a charro through one of the most important buildings in the world, but for receiving this recognition from the hands of my Latin brothers,” the Mexican artist expressed on his Instagram. “Generations of struggle, growth, and love culminate in one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Honored for his contributions to Mexican music and Latino culture, as well as humanitarian, Barragán expressed in a statement: “Alejandro not only creates music that millions of people enjoy across the globe, but he’s using his platform and robust following to empower the Latino community through his artistic talents. He’s also been a strong advocate of our continued work to establish the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall. The CHC applauds Alejandro for his lifetime commitment to uplift Latino culture through music, and I look forward to his continued support of our efforts to serve Latinos across the country.

Bad Bunny’s Back!

In true Bad Bunny fashion, the artist surprised fans with a new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, this week. Marking his seventh studio set, following the historic Un Verano Sin Ti, the Puerto Rican act unleashed a 22-track LP that, for the most part, goes back to his trap essence. He also reeled in some of his longtime collaborators such as Arcangel, Mora, and Ñengo Flow, as well as Feid and Young Miko, to name a few. Unlike Un Verano that showcased lyrics of being in love and summer beach days in Puerto Rico, Nadie Sabe is about his priorities, his growth, his wins, and his downfalls.

“I hope you can enjoy this album that I did with a lot of work,” he expressed on his WhatsApp Channel to his over 16 million followers. “All my projects have been done with lots of love for you, but this album, specifically, is 100% for you like no other.” See Billboard’s ranked list of all the songs on Nadie Sabe, here.

The Karol G Scholarships

As part of its “Becas Con Cora” initiative, Karol G’s “Con Cora” Foundation announced the launch of its new program, “Becas Con Cora en Educación Superior” (“Con Cora Scholarships in Higher Education”), to empower the talented female leaders of today and tomorrow. Through the EAFIT Medellín University, the scholarships “will cover 100% of the beneficiaries’ university tuition for the duration of the undergraduate program, in accordance with the requirements established in the scholarship regulations,” according to a press release. The application period is already open and runs until Nov. 19. Though there’s no nationality restriction, applicants must be residents of Valle de Aburrá in Colombia and demonstrate having a social mission. For more information, visit here.

