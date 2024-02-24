Glitter & Doom
GLITTER & DOOM centres on a summer romance between carefree circus performer Glitter (Alex Diaz) and struggling musician Doom (Alan Cammish), set to Indigo Girls hits. Their love-at-first-sight connection evolves into a summer of camping, late-night talks, and song-and-dance numbers until reality interferes. Their relationship is tested as Doom grapples with the music industry and Glitter is offered a chance to perform in Paris. They strive to understand their dizzying summer while staying authentic and chasing their dreams.