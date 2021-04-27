Glenn Close Explains That Her ‘Da Butt’ Dance at the 2021 Oscars Was ‘Completely Spontaneous’

Eric Todisco
3 min read
  Glenn Close Instagram Glenn Close     

Glenn Close's now-iconic "Da Butt" dance at the 93rd Academy Awards was not a premeditated moment.

The eight-time Oscar nominee, 74, went viral at Sunday's star-studded show during a segment with DJ Questlove and comedian Lil Rel Hower when she got out of her seat and demonstrated how to perform the dance to the 1998 funk hit "Da Butt," much to the delight of the crowd.

The next day, Close elaborated on her impromptu dance in an Instagram post featuring a snapshot of her and tablemates Chris Terrio, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Daniel Kaluuya, whose role in Judas and the Black Messiah earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

"I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say," Close wrote in her caption. "Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV. I had googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video."

"That part was completely spontaneous," Close said. "Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault. CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL on your BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Oscar. You are completely brilliant. I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!"

       Glenn Close     

       Glenn Close     

RELATED: Glenn Close Shows Off Her 'Da Butt' Dance Moves and Swears at 2021 Oscars

In the comments section of her post, Close received more praise for her dance moves from stars like Debra Messing, who wrote, "Glenn you won the NIGHT that throw down of music history topped off with that Dance move!! Dying!!"

"You were wonderful!" Lynn Whitfield said.

Spike Lee, who featured "Da Butt" in his 1988 movie School Daze, also praised Close on Instagram. "Shoutout To My Sista @GlennClose For Showing Love To SCHOOL DAZE, Shouting Out D.C.'s Own E.U. And Myself And Doing DA BUTT At The Oscars Last Night. P.S. 'Tonya Got A Big Ol' Butt Oh Yeah!' " Lee wrote alongside a video of Close's performance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

At the ceremony, Close was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Hillbilly Elegy. She lost the award to Minari star Youn Yuh-jung.

RELATED: Glenn Close Admits She Was Surprised by Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar Win: 'I Thought "What?"'

Previously on the red carpet, Close shared what she would do if she were to win her first-ever Oscar on Sunday night.

When asked by E!'s Giuliana Rancic whether she has thought about where she'd put the award, Close replied, "I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I [would] actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot ... so that people can actually see what it's like. [To] kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do."

