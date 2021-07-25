'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Los Angeles: 'The Day of Our Dreams'

Jenna Ushkowitz Instagram

Jenna Ushkowitz Instagram Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley have tied the knot!



The Glee star, 35, and Stanley wed on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony in a Los Angeles, with Brides getting an exclusive first look at the romantic nuptials — and their gorgeous wedding portrait.



"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," the actress told Brides. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."



For her special day, Ushkowitz wore an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, with Stanley opting for a tux from Hugo Boss.



RELATED: Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz Shares an Intimate Look at Her Wedding Dress Shopping Experience

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," the actress said of their nuptials, which ended up including 104 guests.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change." she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Bryan Says He Plans to Give an 'Embarrassing' Gift to Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The sweet ceremony came shortly after the couple celebrated another milestone moment: their 3-year anniversary.

"3 years ✨ D$ thank you for choosing me," she wrote alongside a smiling shot of the couple and their cute French bulldog, Bear.

"I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you," she added." Much more to come. I love you so much."

Story continues

RELATED: Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021

Ushkowitz announced their engagement last August.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨," the actress captioned a celebratory photo of herself showing off her sparkling engagement ring while standing beside Stanley and their dog.

Stanley shared the same photo in an Instagram post of his own, writing, "Yes ❤️❤️❤️."