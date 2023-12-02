‘Glee’ Cast Members Reunite For Song Remembrance Of The Late Naya Rivera

Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, and other Glee cast members have reunited to add their voices to a previously unreleased song by their late costar, Naya Rivera.

Prayers for the Broken was recorded by Rivera in 2012. New background vocals have been added by McHale, Ushkowitz, Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies, and Ashley Fink.

The song is now available online for download, streaming, or purchase, released as part of nonprofit Alexandria House’s annual Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser honoring Rivera, who was a supporter of the Los Angeles-based charity. The organization provides safe and supportive housing for women and children.

“We hope that ‘Prayer for the Broken’ brings you the same comfort it has brought us over the years — a poignant reminder of Naya’s otherworldly talent and a heartfelt gift, allowing us to hear her once more through this inspiring message,” the organization wrote on its website.

Rivera died in July 2020 from an accidental drowning at Lake Piru, California. She was 33. She played cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee.

McHale and Ushkowitz spoe today with E! News. “We wanted to do something to honor her, put out something positive from such a horrible, horrible event,” McHale said.

“It’s just a really special song now that we’ll have and more importantly, the fans will have, to be able to hear her voice again,” Ushkowitz added.

