Glee ’s Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charge

Glee alum Blake Jenner is facing a bout of legal trouble.



The 29-year-old actor was recently arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over in Burbank, California, E! News has confirmed.



According to the Burbank Police Department, officers pulled the Edge of Seventeen actor over on July 9 after noticing he failed to stop at a red light. During the traffic stop, per police, Jenner displayed the "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication" and was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, to which he "did not perform the tests as demonstrated and instructed."



The actor was subsequently arrested and booked for misdemeanor DUI and has since been released with a citation, police confirmed to E! News. Jenner will also have to appear in court at a later date.



E! News has reached out to Jenner's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Glee: Where Are They Now?

Jenner's breakout role as Ryder Lynn on Glee—during which he appeared in the fourth and fifth seasons of the series—came after the actor won the reality television series, The Glee Project, in 2012.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jenner got engaged to his Glee co-star Melissa Benoist in 2013, with the two reportedly tying the knot two years later. Benoist filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.



In November 2019, Benoist published a video on Instagram describing an experience with domestic abuse. She did not name her alleged abuser, but described the person as being younger than her and quite immature. Jenner addressed the allegations in a lengthy statement published almost a year later, saying his marriage to Benoist was filled with "moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility."

In his message, Jenner also stated he took "full responsibility and accountability" for being "emotionally, mentally and yes, physically" abusive towards his ex-wife, while also accusing her of engaging in abusive behavior towards him. (E! News reached out to Benoist's rep for comment at the time and did not hear back.)



"There are many things that I wish I could have done differently," Jenner wrote at the time. "And while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again. I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App