Glee Alum Ali Stroker Announces She's Expecting First Baby with David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ali StrokerAmerican actress
Ali Stroker/Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Ali Stroker is expecting!
The Tony Award winner, 35, celebrated the anniversary of her marriage to David Perlow's on Saturday and announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first baby in just a few months.
Stroker shared a sonogram and a photo of the happy parents-to-be in her exciting post.
"We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" Stroker wrote in the caption. "Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."
RELATED: A Car Accident at Age 2 Left Ali Stroker Paralyzed — Now She's a Tony-Winning Broadway Sensation
She and Perlow, 37, tied the knot last July, after first meeting in college and then reconnecting during the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening.
Stroker raved to PEOPLE that Perlow is "just gorgeous" in 2019. "As a little girl I think I was always afraid of not finding someone who would choose this," she said of using a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury she sustained in a car accident at age 2.
Perlow was there to support her that year when she became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Ado Annie in the St. Anne's Warehouse revival of Oklahoma!.
"He was so cute at the Tony Awards, asking me which side I wanted him on for photos," she recounted. "I look at those pictures and am like, 'That's my dream. To find this partner, who wants to be by my side and is so proud of me.'"
"To arrive at this place in my career and to have this relationship — it just means so much to me," Stroker added.
RELATED VIDEO: Ali Stroker Dedicates Historic Tony Win to Kids with Disabilities: You Are 'Represented'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Stroker, who rose to national attention on The Glee Project and subsequently appeared on Glee, can currently be seen playing Queen Anne in the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III, which runs until July 17.