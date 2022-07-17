Glee Actor Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charge in California

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Blake Jenner visits Build Series to discuss Netflix's TV miniseries

Former Glee star Blake Jenner has been arrested and charged with DUI.

The actor caught the attention of police in the Burbank, California area when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light last Saturday, per TMZ.

Upon conducting a safety check, it was discovered the 29-year-old actor was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit, according to police records.

Burbank Police tell PEOPLE he was released the same day.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Blake Jenner attends Easterseals Disability Film Challenge at Sony Pictures Studios on May 05, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Easterseals)

Jenner has been summoned to appear in court at a later date, TMZ reports. Jenner's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actor is known for his role as Ryder Lynn in Ryan Murphy's musical TV series Glee. He has also guest starred on episodes of CW's Supergirl.

In 2019, his ex-wife Melissa Benoist whom he married in 2015, revealed she was a survivor of domestic violence in an emotional video via Instagram.

Without mentioning his ex-partner's name in a statement posted on his Instagram in 2020, Jenner confirmed a physical abuse allegation that took place "in late-2019."

While addressing the incident, Jenner apologized to his former partner, saying, "I am sorry."

"There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again," he vowed at the time.

"I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love."