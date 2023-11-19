Glastonbury Festival: Missed out on tickets? Try these festivals instead

Didn't manage to bag a ticket to Glastonbury earlier?

The tickets for 2024's event in Shepton Mallet, the country's largest music festival, sold out in under an hour, despite no acts yet being confirmed.

But with its rolling hills and wealth of musical talent the West Country is home to an abundance of festivals.

So, if you're feeling disappointed about Glasto, read on...

Before we get to some of the best in the west, there has been some sad news when it comes to festivals in the region.

Shepton Mallet-based NASS, which combined music with skating and BMXing, was cancelled last month due to rising costs.

Organisers said: "Despite our best efforts, it's just not economically feasible for us to continue."

FarmFest in Bruton was also cancelled for good earlier this year, with the rising costs of running a festival again the main factor.

However, the likes of Shindig, ValleyFest, Love Saves the Day and Godney Gathering are as popular as ever, proving the West Country is still a key hotspot for festivals.

ValleyFest, 1-4 August

Capacity 12,000

Based on the edge of picturesque Chew Valley Lake, this family-friendly weekend describes itself as "the best-tasting music festival in the South West".

"The food is just as important as the music and much of that has been produced by regenerative farming," said Melissa Kidd, who runs communications for ValleyFest and Shindig.

The festival has already announced Sister Sledge, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tinie Tempah, The Feeling and The Skids among its acts for next August's 10th anniversary event.

It was one of the first festivals to return post-Covid and Ms Kidd said it continues to grow each year, with day tickets and payment plans helping to keep it popular and afloat during a time of financial strain.

The Godney Gathering, 19-20 July 2024

Capacity 5,000

If you're looking for something a bit smaller, The Godney Gathering is about to enter its 13th year at Garslade Farm in Somerset.

Another family-orientated one, this festival has sold out for the past seven years, and tries to keep costs down for everyone.

Founder Mike Daniels said: "We always have free children's tickets.

"When it comes to things like drinks and food, all of those are sensibly priced - the dearest drink is £4 a pint."

The festival is not commercially-run and held just "for the buzz", said Mr Daniels.

He told the BBC 75% of the line-up was already booked but would not let any names slip.

"We've got some very big bands playing our main stage this year, who were breakthrough bands last year.

"We've been very lucky with being able to secure those," he added.

Shindig, 23-26 May 2024

Capacity 10,000

This music festival which developed from a record label used to be held in Bruton, Somerset, but last year moved to Dillington Estate in Ilminster.

Next year it will celebrate its 10th birthday, which co-founder Si Clarke said was going to be "special".

"As well as brand new headliners, we're bringing back some of the classic, much-loved acts from over the last 10 years," he said.

"We'll have some of the UK's best art installations across the festival, loads to do for families, not to mention circus and cabaret shows.

"Our dress-up theme will be announced soon which is always eagerly anticipated," he added.

Wandering through the site, visitors will see incredible artwork, including huge pieces by Mutoid Waste - you might remember their Car Henge display from Glastonbury last year.

Previous headliners include Estelle, Stanton Warriors, Sister Sledge and De La Soul.

ArcTangent, 14-17 August 2024

Capacity 10,000

Another one celebrating its 10th anniversary, ArcTangent, based at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, is one for those of the rock and metal persuasion.

It actually won Best Small Festival at the UK Festival Awards in 2018 and has since grown in size.

Next year's announced acts include And So I Watch You From Afar, Plini, Red Fang and Three Trapped Fingers.

Love Saves the Day, 25-26 May 2024

Capacity 30,000 per day (no camping)

Taking place over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, this Bristol festival has grown over the last decade to become a two-day spectacular, now based at Ashton Court Estate.

Expect high-production stages and some of the biggest names in UK music, with previous headliners including Chase & Status, Fatboy Slim, Jessie Ware and Lily Allen.

2000 Trees, 10-13 July 2024

Capacity 15,000

Formed in 2007 by music festival veterans, organisers describe this festival as "a family gathering based on positive community values".

Based at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, next year's announced acts include The Gaslight Anthem, Kids in Glass Houses and Manchester Orchestra.

Forwards, September 2024

Capacity 60,000 (no camping)

A fairly new one to Bristol, next year will see the third occurrence of this two-day festival, which has already hosted the likes of Aphex Twin, Chemical Brothers and Erykah Badu.

Offering more than just music, its information area is dedicated to thought-provoking panels and discussions "to inspire social change"

Of course, these are just a handful of some of the incredible festivals in the west.

There are plenty more out there, so if you did miss out on Glasto, we hope this has softened the blow.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk