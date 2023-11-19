Glastonbury 2024 tickets sell out in under an hour

About 210,000 people will head to Worthy Farm for the festival in June 2024

Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival have sold out in just under an hour.

All tickets for the 2024 event were bought just before 10:00 GMT.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the festival said: "Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply."

There will be a re-sale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.

Organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that a "really big American artist" will be among the headliners, and Madonna has been rumoured to be one of the performers being lined up.

Eavis, who faced criticism for 2023's all-male headliners, also hinted that two female headliners could perform at the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the legend's slot.

The festival line-up will be revealed early next year.

Last year, around two-and-a-half million people sought tickets for the event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, with just 210,000 available.

Festival organisers said the demand for the 2024 festival outstripped supply and festival ticket and coach packages sold out in 25 minutes on 2 November.

This years ticket sale was also postponed by two weeks, "out of fairness" to customers who did not realise their registration had expired.

Tickets for 2024 cost £355 (plus a £5 booking fee), up from £335 for 2023's event.

Festival-goers will pay a £75 as a deposit and the balance is due by the first week of April.

The world-famous music event, which hosts more than 3,000 acts, will take place from 26-30 June.

