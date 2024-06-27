New Glarus enters the hard seltzer market with Watermelon Splash, only available in Wisconsin

New Glarus Brewing Co. has entered the seltzer market with Watermelon Splash, only available in Wisconsin, obviously.

The brewery famous for Spotted Cow said in a news release that customers had been requesting a malt beverage from the company for some time.

"I'm not one to chase trends, but their requests did get me thinking about what a truly artisan version of a lighter fruited malt beverage might taste like," Brewmaster Dan Carey said in the release.

Watermelon Splash, released by New Glarus Brewing Co., is the first hard seltzer made by the Wisconsin brewery.

The seltzer was released for distribution in 12-ounce cans on June 5 and is available at about 50 stores in the Milwaukee area, according to New Glarus' beer finder.

Watermelon Splash is a 4% ABV drink and does not have artificial flavors or sweeteners, according to the release.

It said if Watermelon Splash resonates with customers, New Glarus might expand offerings in the future.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New watermelon hard seltzer by New Glarus only available in Wisconsin