A glance at Ole Miss football's game against Arkansas

Jul. 12—OXFORD — Ole Miss has a tough three-game stretch to begin SEC play. Each opponent is in the West Division, and each got the better of the Rebels a year ago.

The last team in this stretch is one that some people in the conference, and the country, tend to overlook.

Game: Arkansas at Ole Miss

When: Oct. 7

Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Series history: The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 38-29-1 and won last year's game 42-27 in Fayetteville. Neither team has won consecutive games in the series since 2018-19, when Ole Miss won both games.

Arkansas' 2022 season: Arkansas won its first three games, then lost its next three. The Hogs hung around in the SEC West race before losing to LSU 13-10 on Nov. 12, a game in which the Tigers clinched the division.

The Razorbacks finished 6-6 in the regular season, qualified for the Liberty Bowl and beat Kansas 55-53 in three overtimes.

Arkansas coaches: Head coach Sam Pittman (fourth season), offensive coordinator Dan Enos (first season, second tenure), defensive coordinator Travis Williams (first season), special teams coordinator Scott Fountain (fourth season).

Arkansas players to know

QB K.J. Jefferson: The redshirt senior has thrown for more than 5,000 yards over the past two seasons and hopes to go one step further in 2023.

Jefferson completed 68% of his passes for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2022. He also had 158 carries for 640 yards and nine touchdowns.

RB Raheim Sanders: Sanders returns as one of the most prolific rushers in the SEC and hopes to keep headlining a strong rushing attack. The junior finished third in the SEC in carries (222), second in yards (1,443) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (10).

As a team the Razorbacks ran for 236.5 yards a game, seventh in the country and second in the SEC behind Ole Miss.

DB Dwight McGlothern: The senior returns as one of the better secondary defenders in the conference. He finished second in the SEC with four interceptions and eighth with 10 passes deflected in 2022. McGlothern also led the Razorbacks with 43 solo tackles.

DL Zach Williams: The redshirt senior was third on Arkansas with 4.5 sacks in 2022. With Drew Sanders (9.5 sacks) having graduated and Jordan Domineck (7.5 sacks) having transferred, Williams will be asked to step up as a pass rusher.

james.murphy@djournal.com