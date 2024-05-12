Gizelle Bryant’s Twins Angel And Adore Are Headed To Two Different HBCUs In The Fall | Photo: sshepard via Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant’s youngest daughters will attend HBCUs in the fall.

Bravo TV fans met twins Angel and Adore, who Gizelle shares with Atlanta-area Pastor Jamal Bryant, during the first season of RHOP in 2016 when they were around 9 or 10 years old. Time has quickly flown by as viewers have watched them flourish into young women as they recently celebrated their 18th birthday and got glammed up for their high school senior prom. Angel took to Instagram on May 3 to share the exciting news of what colleges they will be attending this fall with the caption, “favorite people 🩵🤍.”

The teens wore T-shirts as a way to represent the institutions they chose for their four-year ride. They are continuing their family’s tradition of attending HBCUs as their mother attended Hampton University, their father attended Morehouse College and their older sister Grace, who is currently a student a Florida A&M University. Following in the footsteps of her mom, Adore will be continuing her educational journey at Hampton University while her sister will be heading to Atlanta, where her father resides, for Spelman College, the sister college to Morehouse.

“I’m you guys biggest fan !! I’m cheering for you,” Pastor Jamal Bryant wrote in the comment section.

Gizelle’s comment, “My cuties,” was just a short scroll past her ex-husband as they prepared to send them off at the end of summer.

Adore also posted a slideshow of photos of herself, her sister, and two of their friends on the same day as well. Her caption, “peace out 🤍… can’t wait for my next four,” made it clear that she’s ready for this next chapter.

The twins are the last children Gizelle and Jamal share together, so this will be their final college send-off.

While Gizelle pledged the first Black sorority in America, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Jamal is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Only time will tell if their daughters follow in their parents’ lead and become members of a Black Greek-lettered organization.

“I can’t believe they have turned 18 and are headed to college,” their father said in a caption on an Instagram post celebrating their birthday. “The world will be better because they were born.”