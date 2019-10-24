Giuliana Rancic leaving 'E! News' to be with family: 'Nothing is more important'

"E! News" anchor Giuliana Rancic will not be following the show in its move from Los Angeles to New York. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Giuliana Rancic is stepping down from her role as anchor at “E! News.”

The longtime host announced in a statement Wednesday on social media that she won’t be following the show in January as it moves from Los Angeles to New York City. She cited her family — she and Bill Rancic share a 7-year-old son, Duke, and plan to have more children — as well as her other projects, including clothing and skin care lines and RPM Restaurant Group, which she co-owns alongside her “Apprentice”-winning husband.

“I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time,” Giuliana explained on social media. “I love ‘E! News,’ but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes.”

Giuliana has also hosted E!’s red carpet coverage over the years, which she said she will continue to do.

Giuliana joined “E! News” in 2002 as a correspondent and, by 2005, she had worked her way up to the position of managing editor and anchor.

In 2011, she shared news of her breast cancer diagnosis and the double mastectomy that followed with viewers.

Giuliana left “E! News” for the first time in 2015. Her departure came just a few months after she made controversial comments about actress Zendaya wearing her hair in dreadlocks on a post-Oscar edition of the network’s now defunct show, “Fashion Police.” At the time, Giuliana apologized for offending people, who found her words to be racist, but attributed the problem to bad editing. She rejoined the show in 2018.

In the comments on Giuliana’s Facebook post, her fans were supportive of her decision. They applauded her for putting her “family first” and wished her “much love and success,” especially in growing her family.

