Gisele Bündchen reflects on Tom Brady divorce: 'Breakups are never easy'

Gisele Bündchen says "breakups are never easy," but she feels every challenge "helps us grow." (Photo" Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Breaking up is hard to do, even for Gisele Bündchen.

The supermodel reflected on her divorce from Tom Brady, in October after 13 years of marriage, in a new interview with Vogue Brazil. Brady has been linked to another model, Irina Shayk, as of late.

"I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," Bündchen said in the interview, which was translated from Portuguese. "Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way."

While navigating her new path, "I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

She added, "I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."

Bündchen's summer travels have brought her back to her native Brazil to reconnect with her family. She spent her 43rd birthday on a girls trip with her twin sister, Patricia, and daughter, Vivian, 10.

She's kept things cordial on social media with the ex-NFL star. On Tuesday, when Brady reflected on his 46th birthday trip to Africa — also with Vivian — the model posted a prayer hands emoji in the comments. (The exes also share a 13-year-old son, Ben, who sat out the trips to Africa and Brazil to do "his own thing.")

In late July, Brady made headlines after being photographed cozying up to Shayk. The pair connected at a spring wedding and spent the weekend together in L.A., including a sleepover at his home. Paparazzi caught a little PDA.

Insiders painted Bündchen as both "totally unbothered" by Brady's new love connection as well as "not happy." Another source claimed the women "are not friends, but they have known each other professionally for years and have always been cordial when they cross paths."

For her part, Bündchen has been dealing with rumors she's dating her Jiu-Jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, who she's called a good friend. Earlier this year, she slammed an "absurd" report claiming she was dating billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer.