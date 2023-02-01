Gisele Bündchen comments on Tom Brady's retirement announcement: 'Wishing you only wonderful things'

Tom Brady celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Getty Images)

No hard feelings? Gisele Bündchen was among the many famous people to wish Tom Brady well after he announced his retirement — again — on Wednesday. Bündchen and Brady, 45, ended their marriage last year, in part, because of the NFL star's decision to un-retire.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," the 42-year-old model commented beneath his Instagram announcement.

Hours earlier, Brady declared he's "retiring for good" and gave a nod to his ex-wife.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady said in a video. The post also contained a carousel of photos that featured Bündchen not once, but twice, with their two children: Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10. He featured her in his Instagram Story, too.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared many pictures of those closest to him, including a rare image with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. The two share 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward.

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack. (Photo: Tom Brady via Instagram)

Bündchen admitted in an interview last year she had "concerns" about Brady's decision to un-retire after 40 days.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the activist told Elle in September. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

In October, Bündchen and Brady confirmed they were splitting after 13 years of marriage. The announcement didn't come as a surprise as reports surfaced for months the two were on the brink of divorce.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue to [co-parent] to give then the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," Bündchen wrote on her Instagram Story.

Story continues

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she continued. "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Brady issued his own statement, noting they "arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The athlete admitted the decision to end their marriage is "painful and difficult," but added: "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."