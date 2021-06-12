Gisele Bündchen Snuggles Up to Husband Tom Brady in Romantic Sunset Photo: 'My Forever Valentine'

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine's Day with husband Tom Brady every day of the year.

The Brazilian model, 40, snuggled nose-to-nose with her husband of 12 years in a romantic sunset photo she posted Saturday to Instagram. "Te amo, my forever valentine. Te amo, meu eterno namorado," she wrote in the caption.

Brady, 43, returned the love in the comments section. "Te Amo Tanto," he wrote in a response, which translates to "I love you so much."

RELATED: Tom Brady Dedicates Mother's Day Tributes to Gisele Bündchen and Ex Bridget Moynahan

The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary after they tied the knot in February 2009. "Happy anniversary!! I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!" he added. "You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

"Happy anniversary my love! I can't believe it's already been 12 years!" Bündchen wrote in her own anniversary post. "We have gone through so much and have grown so much together. There's nothing that I love more than you and our family and there is no one that I'd rather share my life with than you! Te amo."

She and Brady share son Benjamin Rein, 11½, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8½. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also shares son John Edward, 13½, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 50.

RELATED VIDEO: Sportscaster Jim Gray Explains What Makes Family Dinners with Tom Brady & Gisele 'Comfortable'

Brady and his family moved to Tampa last year before he helped the Buccaneers score their second Super Bowl win. "It has been good for our family just to share all the meals together," he told PEOPLE of their Florida quarantine. "So it's a challenging time for everybody but I think there're some positives to take out of it as well."