Gisele Bündchen reflects on Tom Brady split: 'It's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for'

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady together at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. (FilmMagic)

Gisele Bündchen has no regrets about marrying — and divorcing — Tom Brady.

In a preview for the supermodel's interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Bündchen opened up about being "in a different place in my life."

"I'm able to choose more of what I want," she told Lee Cowan at her home in Costa Rica. "I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different."

It's been nearly one year since Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady after 13 years of marriage. The former power couple, who share two children, hit a serious rough patch when the football legend un-retired after just 40 days and returned to the NFL for one more season.

"I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life," Bündchen continued. "Wouldn't change absolutely anything."

"Not even getting divorced?" Cowan asked.

“I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," Bündchen replied. "But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open."

Bündchen recently spoke with Vogue Brazil about her new chapter.

"I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," Bündchen said in the interview, which was translated from Portuguese, for the magazine's October issue. "Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way."

She added, "I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."

As for whether Bündchen is dating again, she's been very private about that aspect of her life. There were rumors earlier this year romantically connecting her with Jiu-Jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente. She called him a good friend. The former Victoria's Secret Angel slammed an "absurd" report claiming she was dating billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer, who is also Brady's good friend.

Brady sparked romance rumors with another model, Irina Shayk, as they were photographed getting close in his car in L.A. The two have not been pictured together since the intimate outing.

Bündchen's interview airs Sunday on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.