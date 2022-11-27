Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce

Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Carmen Mandato/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are friendly exes.

Earlier this week, Brady, 45, shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football.

The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice.

"My Inspiration ❤️," the father of three, who has previously talked about his son's love of football, captioned the image.

In the comments section, Bündchen, 42, left a simple but sweet message, sharing a single red heart emoji.

Together, Brady and Bündchen share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, while the NFL star shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady also shared another set of photos on his Instagram Story earlier this week of son Jack, including a photo of him in a huddle with his teammates, proudly calling him, "Just one of the boys."

In another snap, he told Jack to "Fire that pigskin!!!" as the teen prepared to throw a football, and in one other image he lovingly called Jack "my [heart]."

tom brady Instagram Story https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2978147070620018276/

tom brady/Instagram

The NFL veteran previously reflected on Thanksgiving ahead of his first time celebrating the holiday as a single father of three during his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said he was "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month that Brady and Bündchen's two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the couple's decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.

