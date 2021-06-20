Gisele Bündchen Honors 'Loving and Caring' Tom Brady for Father's Day: 'We Are So Grateful'

Gisele/Instagram Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family

Gisele Bündchen is praising Tom Brady for Father's Day.

The supermodel, 40, celebrated her NFL-star husband, 43, on Sunday, posting a photo of him and their children on a beachside horseback ride with a heartfelt Instagram caption. "Thank you for loving and caring for us the way that you do," Bündchen wrote. "We are so grateful and we love you so much! Happy Father's Day my love."

The pair shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, plus Brady is also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady also recognized his own dad Thomas Brady Sr. in a Father's Day post, sharing a throwback of his mom and dad kissing him on the cheeks as a kid. "HFD Pops!! Thank you for your love and support every step of the way!" he wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to see you soon in one of our favorite places doing what we love to do together [golf emoji]."

He previously paid tribute to his wife with a Mother's Day post on Instagram last month, sharing a black-and-white family photo on the beach. "Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he wrote. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!"

In April, Brady praised Bündchen for her support throughout his career. The couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary in February.

"I give her a lot of credit for that," he said on Good Morning America at the time. "She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me."

Brady also opened up about keeping his kids "grounded" as they grow up, making sure that they know they'll have to "work hard" in life. He explains, "Mom and Dad's life is very unique in this world. I don't want them to take those things for granted. I want them to make the impact in the world that they're gonna make. But they're gonna make it in their way, too."

Bündchen and Brady marked their anniversary in February by sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Posting a photo of the pair's family at Super Bowl LV earlier this year, Brady wrote, "Happy anniversary!! I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness, and joy seeing our family grow!"

"You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know," he added. "You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."