Gisele Bündchen Broke Her Silence On Rumors That She Cheated On Tom Brady With Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for quite a while — 13 years, specifically — before they divorced in October of 2022.
Tom and Gisele are, to put it mildly, massively famous. They're practically two of the most recognizable celebrity faces on Earth.
As is the case with massively famous couples, we really never knew that much about their personal lives — and, as a result, there have been plenty of rumors in the years following their divorce.
One of those rumors is that Gisele cheated on Tom with her current boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — someone who she has very rarely been photographed with in public, BTW.
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Gisele finally addressed the rumors head-on. "That is a lie," she said.
"I really don't want to make my life a tabloid," she added. "I don't want to open myself up to all of that."
Gisele also addressed the media scrutiny she faced after her separation from Tom. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said.
"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."
"No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship," she added. Can't deny that!
You can read the entire interview here.