Gisele Bündchen breaks down in tears to Florida police over paparazzi 'stalking' her: 'I just want to live my life'

Gisele Bündchen broke down in tears during a traffic stop in Miami-Dade County after claiming the paparazzi had been “stalking” her and tailing her car, bodycam footage showed.

The supermodel, 43, was driving in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday when a police officer pulled over her Mercedes G-Wagon.

In released bodycam footage, the ex-wife of former NFL star Tom Brady can be seen getting visibly upset during an exchange with an officer who stopped her vehicle.

“I was just trying to stay (away) from that guy,” Bündchen told the cop, referring to a photographer in a nearby vehicle.

After the Surfside officer let Bündchen off with a “courtesy,” the overwhelmed mom of two broke down in tears over her safety.

Still, the officer, who recognized Bündchen, said he couldn’t do anything to stop the paparazzo from taking pictures of the model.

“Yeah, but he’s, like, stalking me,” she said.

The cop then told her to file a report with the police in Miami Beach.

“I’m so tired,” an emotional Bündchen said. “Everywhere I go I have these f–king guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life.”

“I can’t prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures,” the cop told her, to which she responded, “I don’t know how that’s allowed.”

Bündchen then drove off. At this time, it is unclear if she escalated the ordeal to authorities.

Surfside Police told Page Six that Bündchen was stopped over a traffic violation.

The Post has reached out to Bündchen’s reps for comment.

Earlier that day, the Brazilian bombshell was seen on a stroll with her dog in her Miami neighborhood.

The model moved to Miami in 2020 with her then-husband and 7-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady and their two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

The family made the move shortly after Brady, who has since retired from the NFL, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bündchen and Brady, 46, ultimately divorced in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Following their split, the pair continued living in the Sunshine State, albeit separately.

Bündchen quietly purchased a modest $1.25 million three-bedroom, three-bathroom home near Miami Beach in early 2022.

She’s since snapped up a $9.1 million a sprawling horse ranch in South Florida.

Brady, for his part, is waiting on the completion of his posh bachelor pad in the exclusive Indian Creek Island, famously known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

The sprawling estate, located in the exclusive and gated Indian Creek Village, sits just across the waterway from Bündchen pad.