Girlfriend exposes cheating boyfriend with Post-it Note as he poses for photos on vacation

A woman has documented her nine-week trip with her significant other while simultaneously exposing him for cheating on her through Post-it Notes.

The girlfriend - who goes by the username @iknow_girl on TikTok - took to the platform on 31 July to share the story behind her relationship with her then-boyfriend.

While the two were vacationing in Europe, she detailed their romance on multi-colour Post-it Notes signed with the hashtag “I know”, which led to a big reveal - his infidelity. In each picture, she was seen holding the little piece of paper towards the camera while her partner smiled in the background.

“I know you all want to hear the story of how I found out the day before I had to leave for a nine-week vacation through Europe with my boyfriend who I knew was cheating on me,” read the caption of her first out of eight TikTok videos.

The two were first acquainted through the popular dating app, Bumble. At the time, he was living in a different state and she was living where he had grown up. Initially, he mentioned wanting to move back, but they ended up doing long-distance for the first five months of their relationship. After six months, he told her he loved her.

They decided to move in together, but before doing so, he took a six-week trip to Colombia with his best friend because he “needed” to, she said in the TikTok. “Little did I know that was the beginning of the end of our relationship,” she admitted.

“I know that the little things matter, but cheaters will often go above and beyond showing those little things in abundance because of the guilt they harbour,” she continued. “He really did make me feel super loved and appreciated.”

The woman went on to explain how her former partner’s childhood friend - whom she described as someone who knew “the dark parts” of her boyfriend - helped him plan their Colombia getaway for the sole purpose of helping him cheat on her with other women.

She remarked: “I know that cheaters always get caught no matter how much they try to cover their tracks!”

The TikToker later uncovered the truth about her boyfriend the day before they were meant to leave for their trip to Europe. She contemplated not going on the excursion, yet she had already reimbursed him for all the expenses. In the end, she decided to go and not tell him what she knew.

In one TikTok video with more than 376,000 views, she showed a picture of her boyfriend in London next to a Post-it Note that read: “So after this trip, I’m breaking up with him.”

She also explained that she told her boyfriend she was planning on making a video montage of their trip, and each card would describe something sweet he’d done for her. In reality, she was piecing together his infidelity.

In a subsequent video, she detailed the aftermath of their trip. The TikToker went back to the US alone, but her then-boyfriend decided to visit other countries in Europe without her. “It wasn’t until I got home that I sent him the reel I had made, along with a very lengthy message describing how I was breaking up with him,” she said. “He ended up leaving me a 30-second audio message on Snapchat apologising.”

After her video went viral, the woman’s TikTok account was flooded with supporters commending her for how she handled the situation. “You are so mature and handled this a million times better than I ever could have. I’m so sorry and I hope he gets what’s coming for him,” one fan said.

“It’s crazy that people walk around this earth just lacking any empathy or care for others. Wow! I hope you are doing well and heal from this,” another follower wrote, while one viewer noted: “He is disgusting and I'm convinced he was incredibly insecure and did all this for nothing.”

“Nine weeks????? Girl you’re so strong omigosh,” another individual pointed out.

A few angered TikTok users also thought she shouldn’t have blurred his face in all the photographs of him, and urged her to expose his identity.

“Don’t be shy sis. Let’s see the face so other girls can be saved,” one person requested. However, the woman responded: “I didn’t show his face in case others try to harm.”

The Independent has reached out for a comment.