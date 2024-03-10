Girl Who Started 'Tipping Over' at Sleepover Thought She Was Just Tired. Now Police Say She Was Drugged

Police allege Michael Meyden, 57, spiked a batch of smoothies at his daughter's sleepover

A 12-year-old girl who police allege was drugged last summer by her friend's father at a sleepover says she began to grow concerned after she became dizzy and started “tipping over” before falling into a “deep, thick sleep.”



In a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE this week, authorities allege 57-year-old Michael Meyden spiked a batch of smoothies with Benzodiazepines he then gave to his daughter and three of her 12-year-old friends during a sleepover last August.

Meyden, who according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE got divorced from his wife of 16 years less than two months after the alleged Aug. 25 incident, pleaded not guilty to nine felony and misdemeanor charges in court last Wednesday, according to The Oregonian.

The Lake Oswego Police Department said in a news release that Meyden was charged with three counts of Causing Another to Ingest a Controlled Substance, three counts of Application of a Schedule-4 Controlled Substance to Another, and three more for Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor.

His bond was set at $50,000 and county jail records reviewed by PEOPLE last week show he is no longer in custody.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the parents of Meyden’s daughter’s three friends took their children, all aged 12, to the hospital the morning after they drank the smoothies at the sleepover. One girl, who drank two of the mango smoothies, told investigators during an interview at Randall Children’s Hospital that she remembered “starting to feel woozy, hot and clumsy shortly after drinking the second smoothie,” the affidavit says.

The girl told police she and her three friends were telling scary stories before bed and she recalled “tipping over” when she went to stand up. She initially brushed off the feeling because it was around midnight, but then she told police she doesn’t recall what happened next upon “blacking out.”

The affidavit says the girl said she then “went into a ‘thick, deep sleep’ that she had never experienced before.” Both the girl and her mother, who also spoke with officers at the hospital, told police the girl is “typically a very light sleeper,” according to the affidavit.

The girl slept on a pull-out couch next to one of her friends, who did not drink much of her smoothie because she did not like the taste. The smoothies allegedly had small white chunks in them and white powder on top, according to the affidavit.

A short while later, while the girls slept, the girl who avoided the smoothies told police Meyden allegedly removed her arm from around the girl who drank two smoothies and separated them from each other on the pull-out couch. When Meyden left the room, the girl who was pretending to be asleep then began frantically texting her parents and then “several” other friends begging to be picked up, according to the affidavit.

She finally reached a friend, who sent their mother to the house to pick up the girl who was awake, according to the affidavit. That girl managed to get home, wake up her parents, and inform them about Meyden’s allegedly suspicious behavior. They contacted the parents of the two other girls who were visiting Meyden’s home, and those parents went to Meyden’s house around 3 a.m. to pick up their daughters, taking them to the hospital later that morning.

Police obtained a search warrant later that night and confiscated a Vitamix blender, a mortar and pestle, cups, straws, tramadol and five bottles of temazepam from Meyden’s home, the affidavit says.

Local KIRO7 reports Meyden is now living in Vancouver, Wash.

Additional reporting by Christine Pelisek.

