Ginuwine Lost Consciousness While Rehearsing A Magic Trick With Criss Angel

R&B veteran Ginuwine lost consciousness during rehearsal for an episode of forthcoming The CW show Magic With The Stars.

Reportedly, while working with famed magician Criss Angel, the soon-to-be 51-year-old passed out during an underwater trick, according to the Daily Mail.

In a video, Ginuwine is seen holding his breath while submerged in a glass full of water. He then can be seen banging on the sides of the entrapment signaling distress. Staff members of the show came to his rescue, immediately pulling the “Pony” singer out. As they tried to calm his nerves, Ginuwine ultimately passed out.

According to the outlet, an ambulance was called and Ginuwine was carried off set unconscious, later making a full recovery. “It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight,” a source told the publication. “In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.”

They added, “Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears.”

Per Page Six, “Ginuwine is okay and he’s made a full recovery. He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

Angel posted a trailer for Ginuwine’s episode of Magic With the Stars to his Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 11). Ginuwine commented below, “My folks [hands up emoji].” However it has not been indicated if his comment was before or after the magic-trick-gone-wrong.

Magic With the Stars, is set to premiere on Oct. 22. The show pairs celebrities with Angel in Las Vegas to perform magic tricks. Angel will join Loni Love and magician Lance Burton as judges on the new show.

