Ginger Baker, Drummer for Cream, Dies at 80

Drummer Ginger Baker, who became rock’s first superstar percussionist as a member of the wildly popular ‘60s British power trio Cream, died Sunday in England. He was 80.

His Facebook and Twitter pages posted the news, saying “We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.”

While he had struggled with substance abuse and ill health for many years, fans were alerted to his condition on Sept. 25 via a message on his Facebook page that read, “Announcement. Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers. Thank you everyone.”

A flamboyant, hard-pounding performer with a temper as fiery as the red hair that gave him his nickname, Baker ranged through blues, psychedelia, hard rock, jazz-rock fusion, world music, and post-punk during his tempestuous career, which spanned six decades.

He was a member of rock’s first supergroup — Cream, also featuring Eric Clapton and the late Jack Bruce — and for better or worse, he can be credited with introducing the extended drum solo to the genre, principally with his Cream feature “Toad,” heard on the group’s 1966 debut album. (Drum solos were previously a fixture of jazz, the music Baker held closest.) He was among the first in rock to employ two bass drums, which contributed to his thunderous, rolling style.

He maintained his stardom in the late ‘60s and ‘70s via work with the short-lived post-Cream supergroup Blind Faith (which also featured Clapton and singer/keyboardist Steve Winwood) and his own units Ginger Baker’s Air Force and Baker Gurvitz Army, and darted from one musical association to another into the current millennium. Long-term addiction to heroin made him a risky proposition for employment.

He was also a notoriously volatile and difficult talent. Jay Bulger’s eye-opening 2012 documentary “Beware of Mr. Baker” — which took its title from a sign on the drummer’s property in South Africa — commenced with a sequence in which he hit the filmmaker with a cane.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Cream; the group reunited for a series of concerts in London and New York in 2005 and was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award the following year.

He was born Peter Edward Baker in South London on Aug. 19, 1939. He took up the drums at 15. Influenced by such American jazz players as Art Blakey, Max Roach, and Philly Joe Jones, he was schooled by top U.K. skin man Phil Seaman, who also fatefully

introduced his young student to heroin.

By 1965, Baker had become a force in the Graham Bond Organization, a jazz-blues aggregation led by its namesake Hammond B3 player and saxophonist. Scotsman Jack Bruce took the bass chair in the group.

The unit made two albums, but continuous tension between Baker and Bruce — a hallmark of their lengthy professional relationship — led the latter to exit Bond’s band for John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers; there, the bassist briefly worked with ex-Yardbirds phenom Eric Clapton before the guitarist’s exit from that unit.

In 1966, Baker approached Clapton, who had briefly worked as a free agent, to become a member of a new band he wanted to assemble. Clapton agreed, but insisted that Bruce be brought in on bass. Dubbed Cream — as in the cream of the crop — the resultant virtuosic threesome cut their debut “Fresh Cream” that fall.

The blues-based collection climaxed with “Toad,” a five-minute instrumental that featured a protracted Baker drum solo. The set reached No. 39 in the U.S. Appearances in American rock ballrooms, where Baker was allowed to cut loose instrumentally amid his band mates’ stormy jamming, helped launch Cream to the top of the pop heap and pave the way for the thundering, arena-filling rock bands that followed in their wake, particularly the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Led Zeppelin.

The band’s sophomore set “Disraeli Gears” was an overtly psychedelic entry that vaulted to No. 4 on the American charts in late 1967. It was succeeded in 1968 by the two-LP set “Wheels of Fire”; the No. 1 collection featured a freewheeling 16-minute concert rendition of “Toad” recorded at San Francisco’s Fillmore West.