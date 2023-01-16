Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell Movie Star, Dies at 95

33
Carmel Dagan and Nick Vivarelli
·4 min read

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died. She was 95.

According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in Rome. No cause of death has been cited. In September she had had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall, but she recovered and competed for a Senate seat in Italy’s elections held last year in September, though she did not win.

More from Variety

After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite.

Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she starred with Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones. The same year she starred with Vittorio De Sica in Luigi Comencini’s “Bread, Love and Dreams,” for which she won a BAFTA for best actress in a foreign film.

Lollobrigida starred in director Robert Z. Leonard’s Italian-language “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” (aka Beautiful but Dangerous”), for which she received the best actress award at the inaugural David di Donatello Awards in 1956.

That year, she also starred in Carol Reed’s “Trapeze,” also starring Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis and lensed in Paris. Also in 1956 she shot an Italian- and French-produced remake of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in which Anthony Quinn played Quasimodo but Lollobrigida, playing Esmerelda, was first billed.

More high-profile projects followed, including King Vidor’s “Solomon and Sheba,” with Yul Brynner, and WWII movie “Never So Few,” with Frank Sinatra, Peter Lawford and Steve McQueen, both in 1959; in 1961 she starred with Rock Hudson in the comedy “Come September.” By this point she was regularly shuttling between Italian, American and the occasional French production.

In 1961 she won the Golden Globes’ Henrietta Award for world film favorite — female. The actress won a David di Donatello Award in 1963 for her work in the Italo-French production “Imperial Venus.”

Lollobrigida starred with Sean Connery and Ralph Richardson in Basil Dearden’s 1964 English thriller “Woman of Straw,” but while she continued to make Italian films, her international star began to fade until a resurgence with the 1968 comedy “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” with Shelley Winters and Phil Silvers.

After an 11-year absence from screens big or small, Lollobrigida took on a recurring role on CBS primetime sudser “Falcon Crest” as Francesca Gioberti in 1984 and guested on “The Love Boat” two years later.

Lollobrigida was included in a cast of top European stars including Marcello Mastroianni, Catherine Deneuve, Alain Delon, Anouk Aimee and Fanny Ardant in Agnes Varda’s 1995 film “Les cent et une nuits de Simon Cinema.”

Luigina Lollobrigida was born in Subiaco, Italy. Modelling work in her youth let to participation in a series of beauty contests, and she placed third in the Miss Italia pageant in 1947. She made her feature film debut the year before with a small role in the Italian-language “Return of the Black Eagle.”

Lollobrigida married a Slovenian doctor, Mirko Skofic, in 1949; he gave up his practice to serve as her manager, but they were divorced in 1971.

As her movie career faded, Lollobrigida pursued other interests, including photojournalism and sculpting; she also ran, unsuccessfully, for a seat in the European Parliament.

On the occasion of her visit to New York City in 2010, the New York Times opened its story by gushing, “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World walked into Harry Cipriani on Fifth Avenue in black boots and a riding-hood-red cloak, and for the only person in the room expecting her, it perhaps was a trick of the imagination, but it seemed as if the whole restaurant lost its train of thought for a second.”

At the David di Donatello Awards, she won the Golden Medal of the City of Rome in 1986, a 40th Anniversary David in 1996 and a 50th Anniversary David in 2006. She won the Berlinale Camera at the Berlin Film Festival in 1986, a special prize for outstanding contribution to world cinema at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in 1995 and the career award at the Rome Festival in 2008.

In 2018, Lollobrigida was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She is survived by a son.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

    Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent has stated. (Jan. 16)

  • Gina Lollobrigida, post WWII Italian film diva, dies at 95

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, a sultry Mediterranean diva who came to represent Italy's vibrant rebirth after World War Two, has died aged 95, her former lawyer said on Monday. After a humble upbringing, Lollobrigida played opposite Hollywood stars such as Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra, becoming one of the most recognizable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s.

  • Gina Lollobrigida, one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and '60s, has died aged 95

    Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95, according to her former lawyer, who confirmed the news to Reuters.

  • Gina Lollobrigida, film star who conquered Italy, Hollywood and the world, dies at 95

    Gina Lollobrigida, the high-spirited actor who had dual careers in Hollywood and Europe and who for many embodied sultry glamour, has died at 95.

  • Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors

    The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW […]

  • Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who was one of the world’s most famous actresses enjoying success in Europe and Hollywood in her 1950s and 60s heyday, has died in Rome at the age of 95. Tributes poured in for the actress from across Italy and the world. “In the immediate period after the war and throughout […]

  • Kim Kardashian Reportedly Doesn't Like Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori

    It was reported this week that Kanye West married Bianca Censori, an employee of West's who has primarily worked with him on design, fashion, and architectural projects.

  • Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

    Krishna Mani Baral/ReutersContent warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airline

  • John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark

    John Harbaugh got snarky with NBC Sports' Melissa Stark during an in-game sideline interview.

  • Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

    Editors at Italian news agency ANSA reported that the actress passed away on Monday. She was 95. Born Luigia Lollobrigida, the Subiaco-born star launched her career in the early 1950s, with her performance in 1953's Bread, Love and Dreams catapulting her to fame. Gina also appeared in The Wayward Wife and Woman of Rome as well as French films like 1952's Beauties of the Night. As for English-language projects, the actress appeared opposite Humphrey Bogart in John Huston's Beat the Devil, alongside Errol Flynn in Crossed Swords...