Gina Carano says she learned of 'The Mandalorian' firing on social media, 'like everyone else'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gina Carano has been fired from
Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Gina Carano learned she was no longer a part of the cast of The Mandalorian the same way you did, she revealed in an interview published Tuesday.

Carano was fired from the Star Wars series last week after posting and reposting a string of controversial messages, one of which compared being a political conservative in America to being Jewish in Nazi Germany and another that mocked people for wearing masks. She previously fueled conspiracy theories about election fraud and Jeffrey Epstein.

Disney released a widely distributed statement that read: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano spotted the news online.

"I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired," she said.

Gina Carano appears in
Gina Carano appears in The Mandalorian. (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection)

The actress explained that she had been reprimanded for her comments in the past, that time for listing her personal pronouns in her Twitter bio as "beep/bop/boop."

"Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage," Carano said. "I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio."

Afterward, she claimed, she was left out of promotion for the Disney+ hit, for which she has played Cara Dune over seven episodes, since 2019.

"That was heart-breaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said OK," Carano said. "That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to both Disney and Lucasfilm for comment.

As Carano was fired from the show, United Talent Agency reportedly dropped her as a client.

Toy manufacturer Hasbro confirmed Tuesday that it would no longer offer Carano's Mandalorian action figure.

"We're thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans," Hasbro's Julie Duffy, the head of global communications, told Deadline. "Hasbro has completed development of all Season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more. We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders."

Carano also landed a new job because of her situation.

She's teaming up with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro and his website for a film.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Latest Stories

  • Hawaii-Set ‘NCIS’ Spinoff in the Works at CBS

    CBS is looking to expand its lucrative “NCIS” franchise with a fourth series, this one set in Hawaii, according to TVLine. The network is closing in on a straight-to-series order for a spinoff set in the youngest U.S. state, which would be led by “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Chris Silber. The new show would join the flagship “NCIS,” which is in its 18th season, and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” “NCIS” itself was a spinoff from CBS’ long-running procedural “JAG.” Reps for CBS and CBS Studios, which produces all “NCIS” series, declined to comment. Also Read: Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez Join 'CSI' Revival “NCIS” first debuted in 2003 and has launched successful spinoffs with “Los Angeles” and “New Orleans” versions, though the latter series had to fire its showrunner Brad Kern in 2018 after multiple accusations of abusive behavior. The network has explored other spinoffs, including one centered on a mobile anti-terrorist unit that had John Corbett and Kim Raver attached to star. That project, “NCIS: Red,” did not advance after airing a two-part special episode in 2013 intended as a backdoor pilot. The news about “NCIS” expanding comes as CBS is close to bringing back another one of its lucrative franchises in “CSI,” which itself was spun off three times with “CSI: New York,” “CSI: Miami” and the short-lived, “CSI: Cyber.” CBS is also plotting an event-series revival based on the original “CSI,” more than 20 years after it first premiered. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez are joining the project that could also see original “CSI” stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox return as well. The show’s creative team, including Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer, are returning for the revival. Read original story Hawaii-Set ‘NCIS’ Spinoff in the Works at CBS At TheWrap

  • Martin Scorsese critiques streaming platforms, modern film industry in new essay

    'We can’t depend on the movie business, such as it is, to take care of cinema,' the Irishman director writes.

  • 'Black Lightning' Spinoff Adds Insecure's Alexander Hodge, Two More to Cast

    The CW’s Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller is already turning heads for its latest casting choices, with Alexander Hodge slated to play a complicated bartender in the series’ pilot. Hodge, an Australian actor best known for his role as Andrew aka Asian Bae on the HBO dramedy Insecure, will co-star as Philky, a character described as […]

  • Kenan Thompson says his words were 'twisted' in infamous interview about the lack of Black women on 'SNL'

    Thompson talks about how long he'll stay on "Saturday Night Live," now that he has his own sitcom, "Kenan."

  • Jordan Peele’s Secret New Movie Eyes ‘Get Out’ Reunion with Daniel Kaluuya, Plus Keke Palmer

    Palmer is confirmed to be starring in the secret project, while Kaluuya is reportedly entering final negotiations.

  • ‘Jackass 4’ Team Trying to Get Bam Margera Help After Meltdown

    In several disturbing (and since deleted) videos posted to his Instagram last week that were then picked up by TMZ, “Jackass” star and skateboarder Bam Margera lashed out at the production of the latest installment of the franchise, saying he was being cut out of the movie and that they were stealing his ideas. Margera, […]

  • CNN's Brooke Baldwin announces she's leaving network after 13 years

    During an emotional on-air announcement, Brooke Baldwin revealed she's leaving CNN in April.

  • Red swimsuit designer Norma Kamali on famous Farrah Fawcett poster: '[Boys] remember it as if it were a badge of honor to manhood'

    "The suit had nothing to do with the reason why boys were enamored with Farrah,” Kamali insists. "Who's looking at the swimsuit, when you see that face, that hair, that smile, that body?"

  • Keke Palmer to Star in Jordan Peele's Next Movie, Daniel Kaluuya in Talks

    While details for Jordan Peele's next feature film are completely under wraps, Keke Palmer has just been tapped as the top secret project's star.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Joins ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film

    Regé-Jean Page has nabbed a leading role in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Variety has confirmed. The fantasy adventure will be Page’s follow-up to his breakout role in Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” on which he causes hearts to flutter, corsets to loosen and generally monopolizes the lusts and affections of a broad swath of Regency-era […]

  • Lori Loughlin gets passport back after serving prison sentence in college admissions scandal

    The "Full House" actress is getting her passport back now that she's completed the two-month prison term as part of her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

  • The Best Memes of 2021 (So Far) Are a Reflection of Our Collective Madness

    Between TikTok sea shanties and getting NSFW on main, this year's early memes spell a weird year to come.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Rege-Jean Page Joins Cast of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

    “Bridgerton” headliner Regé-Jean Page has closed a deal to star in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith are already set to star in the film. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing the film, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world. Also Read: Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith to Star in 'Dungeons & Dragons' Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and they last directed the Warner Bros. and New Line film “Game Night.” Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm, as is Hasbro’s Brian Goldner. “Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game that’s often called “D&D” by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first films under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that is set up at Lionsgate and will star Kevin Hart. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 46 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Receives IMDb Breakout Starmeter Award (Exclusive) Page broke out as the Duke of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance “Bridgerton,” which is now Netflix’s biggest series ever. According to the streamer, a record 82 million households around the world watched “Bridgerton” in its first 28 days of release — the time period Netflix focuses on when sharing its viewership statistics — making it the No. 1 show in Netflix history in that metric. Page is also set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. His previous credits include “Mortal Engines” and “Sylvie’s Love.” Regé-Jean Page is repped by CAA, the U.K.’s Artists Partnership and Ziffren Brittenham. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Read original story ‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Rege-Jean Page Joins Cast of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ At TheWrap

  • ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Adds Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gremlins, the fluffy and cute-until-they’re-creepy pint-sized Mogwai monsters that made their debut on the big screen the summer of ’84, will be making a comeback to wreak havoc soon enough. Variety has confirmed the voice cast for “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” the upcoming animated family series from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television for […]

  • Brooke Baldwin, CNN’s Afternoon Face, to Depart in April

    Don Lemon may be looking for a new drinking buddy. Brooke Baldwin, a CNN anchor who for a time became the face of the cable-news outlet’s daytime schedule, announced on air Monday that she intended to leave the WarnerMedia-backed outlet by the middle of April. “The next chapter of my life will be focused on […]

  • Quick! Presidents' Day TV sales are still going strong — and they start at $100!

    Score Samsung, Sony, LG and more up to 50 percent off.

  • A Baby Boy! Game of Thrones Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Welcome First Child

    Kit Harington previously said fatherhood would be his "most important job"

  • Rare sale: Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $50 off at Amazon

    Wow: Over 136,400 shoppers gave these buds a perfect five-star rating.

  • Kendall Jenner Announces the Launch of Her New Tequila — And It's Already Won Some Big Awards

    "For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila...I think we've done it!" the model said in her Instagram announcement.

  • Ashley Judd shares new photos from 'grueling' 55-hour rescue after breaking leg in Congo rainforest

    Ashley Judd is sharing new photos from her 55-hour rescue from the Congo rainforest after a "catastrophic accident" in which she nearly lost her leg.