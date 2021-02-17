Gina Carano says she learned of 'The Mandalorian' firing on social media, 'like everyone else'

Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Gina Carano learned she was no longer a part of the cast of The Mandalorian the same way you did, she revealed in an interview published Tuesday.

Carano was fired from the Star Wars series last week after posting and reposting a string of controversial messages, one of which compared being a political conservative in America to being Jewish in Nazi Germany and another that mocked people for wearing masks. She previously fueled conspiracy theories about election fraud and Jeffrey Epstein.

Disney released a widely distributed statement that read: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano spotted the news online.

"I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired," she said.

Gina Carano appears in The Mandalorian. (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection)

The actress explained that she had been reprimanded for her comments in the past, that time for listing her personal pronouns in her Twitter bio as "beep/bop/boop."

"Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage," Carano said. "I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio."

Afterward, she claimed, she was left out of promotion for the Disney+ hit, for which she has played Cara Dune over seven episodes, since 2019.

"That was heart-breaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said OK," Carano said. "That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to both Disney and Lucasfilm for comment.

As Carano was fired from the show, United Talent Agency reportedly dropped her as a client.

Toy manufacturer Hasbro confirmed Tuesday that it would no longer offer Carano's Mandalorian action figure.

"We're thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans," Hasbro's Julie Duffy, the head of global communications, told Deadline. "Hasbro has completed development of all Season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more. We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders."

Carano also landed a new job because of her situation.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

She's teaming up with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro and his website for a film.

