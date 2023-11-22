Gilly's, a new Detroit sports bar in honor of Dan Gilbert's late son, set to open in 2024

The memory of Nick Gilbert, the late son of Rocket Mortgage founder and majority owner Dan Gilbert, will be honored with the 2024 opening of a downtown sports bar called Gilly’s.

Set in the Kay Baum Building, vacant since 2004 at 1550 Woodward Ave., Gilly’s initial concept and design was partly created by Nick prior to his death in May at age 26.

“To know Nick was to know a person with a true zest for life and celebrating with those around him,” said Dan and Jennifer Gilbert in a joint statement. “Gilly’s combines Nick’s love for food with his love for sports and entertainment right here in the heart of Detroit – a city he loved tremendously. We cannot wait to open the doors and share a project that meant so much to our son.”

The 14,000-square-foot restaurant will include a food and beverage menu and more than 350 seats, including a lower-level bar, a first floor with patio dining along Woodward Avenue, a mezzanine and an outdoor rooftop terrace. Bedrock will oversee development and construction, which is currently underway.

ROCK (the Gilbert family office) and Bedrock have partnered with 7OH2 Hospitality and founder Josh Lang as the co-creator and operator of Gilly’s. 7OH2 also plans unveil a second new restaurant in early 2024, bringing to Detroit what the group calls a "first-of-its-kind, sensory-driven food and dining experience." That restaurant will also be housed in the Kay Baum Building.

“Some of the most memorable moments we have in life are centered around food, drinks, sports and entertainment,” said Josh Lang, 7OH2 Hospitality founder. “I am especially grateful to have the opportunity to create an elevated experience for the city of Detroit, and for all who visit, in honor of Nick Gilbert. That is what excites me the most about these projects.”

Nick Gilbert suffered from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways, affecting the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body. There is no known cure.

A annual fundraiser known as Cupid's Undie Run is held in Detroit every February to raise awareness and funds for fighting the disease.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gilly's, a new Detroit sports bar, set to open in 2024