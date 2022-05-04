Gilbert Gottfried's Final Video Shows Him Cracking Jokes Hours Before Being Rushed to Hospital

Gilbert Gottfried was entertaining others in some of his final hours, a new video shows.

In a clip posted to Gottfried's official Twitter account, the beloved comedian – who died at age 67 last month – can be seen cracking jokes while taping what would become one of the final episodes of his podcast, Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast.

"Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital," the video's caption read.

Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast”. Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital. @SiriusXMComedy @Franksantopadre pic.twitter.com/CtHo3qFOUW — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 4, 2022

Gottfried's death was confirmed by his family in a statement posted on Twitter April 12.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," his family said.

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family," they added.

Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told PEOPLE in an official statement, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

Days later, the comedian was laid to rest in a star-studded, joke-filled funeral attended by loved ones, including Jeff Ross – who delivered the Aladdin voice actor's eulogy – Colin Quinn, Susie Essman, Mario Cantone, Dave Attell, and Paul Shaffer, as well as Bob Saget's three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara.

Ross' emotional eulogy touched on all aspects of the comedian's life, including some of Gottfried's unique quirks – like taking "12,000 little bottles of shampoo" from hotels – as well as his incredible accomplishments throughout his lengthy career.

"50 years in show business, 50 years! He went on stage as a teenager and he never stopped. He was supposed to do a show last week. This man has been making people laugh for half a century," Ross said of Gottfried. "What a mitzvah. What a mission in life. What a purpose to have in this world."