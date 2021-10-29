Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up following reports of his alleged altercation with her mom

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid began dating in 2015. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits again, according to multiple news outlets.

The news came just hours after a report that Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, had allegedly been hit by the singer. She was "seriously considering filing a police report," TMZ reported.

A Hadid family friend told People, "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Hadid and Malik began dating in 2015 and, though they took a few breaks, they last reunited in 2019. They share a 1-year-old daughter, Khai.

Malik defended himself against Yolanda's allegations in both a statement to TMZ and on social media.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," he said, "and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

His other statement also noted that he believed the matter should have been kept private.

In June 2016, Malik explained just what drew him to Hadid, besides her model looks.

"When I learn something from somebody and they teach me something, that's an attractive thing for me," he told Paper magazine. "Obviously, I find physical appearance attractive as well, but it's definitely squared more towards a personality as I've gotten older, because you can't have a long-term relationship unless you get on with the person. It doesn't matter really about the exterior."

She raved about his cooking and his intellect to London's ES magazine.

When asked about her favorite thing about him, she answered, "I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have similar interests outside of work and that is really important. We cook a lot together and do art together and we're each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from each other."