Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper All Smiles During New York City Date

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have the look of love! The pair were photographed going out for lunch in New York City on Feb. 27, as seen in photos obtained by Access Hollywood. In the snaps, the supermodel wears a brown leather jacket, with a cropped sweater, jeans and a pair of brown sunglasses. While the Oscar nominee sports a blue shirt, dark green coat and matching jeans. The two were all smiles as they walked into the restaurant and were later seen leaving the joint with a friend and getting into a black SUV. Bradley and Gigi first sparked dating rumors back in October when they were spotted at Italian eatery in New York City.

