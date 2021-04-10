Gigi Gorgeous Reveals She's Pansexual as She Comes Out for 'Fourth Time': 'I Feel Like Just Me'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Garner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gigi Gorgeous is sharing another chapter in her sexual orientation and gender identity journey.

The social media star, 28, revealed that she's pansexual on Friday, as she came out "for the fourth time" in video posted to her YouTube account.  

"I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again," she explained in the video. "Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favorite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it." 

"Since then, I have gotten married to that same person, who has since transitioned," she said, referring to Nats Getty, 28. Getty came out as transgender and non-binary in January, after undergoing top surgery.

  Gigi Gorgeous/YouTube Gigi Gorgeous     

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nats Getty Gorgeous (@natsgetty)

"It was actually through my husband Nats that this kind of was unlocked inside of me," Gigi said. "It's always been there, this girl has always been inside of me, but it took this stage of my life really to open up, and I'm ready to share this with you guys."

"Over the years, I've realized that I didn't fall in love with Nats because of his gender," she explained. "I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. I'd heard that term before, I knew a few friends that identified as that. It never really stuck with me, I never really got it. I mean, I understood it for them, but could never see myself as pansexual."

Gigi went on to note that she sees being pansexual as "falling in love with the soul of somebody."

"I think that that's one of the most beautiful things ever. It's profound and amazing to me," she said. "When I finally clicked with it and felt it...it was definitely a lightbulb moment." 

RELATED VIDEO: Nats Getty Comes Out as Transgender and Non-Binary, Opens Up About Undergoing Top Surgery

 

Gigi also stressed that she doesn't regret her previous coming out videos. 

"It was a part of who I am," she said, later noting that she does "want this to be my last time coming out." 

"I feel like just me. Being pansexual, coming out as this, I just feel like Gigi. I'm like Gigi-sexual," she joked. "No, that would mean that I'm like only into myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the video came to a close, the social media star shared a message to all of her fans who may be on similar journeys of self-discovery. 

"I just want to reassure you that it is absolutely okay. Look at me. It took a long time for me to get here but I truly feel happy within myself and proud," she said. "So don't be ashamed or push down who you're meant to be. It takes everybody a different amount of time, and I'm here for you."

Recommended Stories

  • 18 Celebs Who Have Come Out as Pansexual

    What's the difference between pansexuality and bisexuality? From Redbook

  • Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Wishes Her a Happy 31st Birthday: 'You Knock My Socks Off'

    Stewart was first romantically linked to the screenwriter in August 2019

  • Game Changers: Shaka King on navigating Hollywood's 'incredibly hostile' attitude toward Black-led films before making 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

    Shaka King talks about his long journey to make the Oscar-nominated Fred Hampton story "Judas and the Black Messiah."

  • Why Prince Philip Wasn't a King

    The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at 99.

  • Prince Philip funeral set for April 17: Your funeral questions, answered

    When is Prince Philip's funeral? Will Queen Elizabeth be in mourning? Will he be buried at Windsor Castle?

  • Can You Use Banana Peels to Fertilize Your Houseplants?

    Learn whether banana peels are a good source of nutrition for your plants, or if that's just a myth.

  • The day the Duke died: the passing of Prince Philip, told in 17 pictures

    He had lived a wonderful 99 years, but on Friday morning, April 9, with his beloved wife, The Queen, by his side, Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle. The nation mourns with the Royal family for a man who lived a remarkable life of service. The news had hardly begun to sink in when the floral tributes appeared at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the world of social media started to fill with uplifting stories of how the Duke of Edinburgh had touched the lives of people, made them smile, and inspired them in their youth. Told in pictures, this is how the day unfolded. You can follow the latest news on today's liveblog here. A traditional notice at the Palace...

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

    The United Kingdom's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at 99, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.The big picture: The Duke of Edinburgh, who spent 28 days in the hospital earlier this year, was married to the queen for more than 70 years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the Royal Family said in a statement posted to Twitter.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a short address outside Downing Street: "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.""He was the longest serving consort in history and one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in World War II at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery.""Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remained an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."Background: Born into Greek and Danish royal families, Philip and his family were exiled from Greece when he was an infant. At 18, he joined the Royal Navy and was on active duty in 1945 at the end of World War II.After exchanging correspondence with Elizabeth, they married in 1947 and raised four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren together.He remained a steady support figure for Elizabeth through the years. She called him her "strength and stay" in a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.Though the prince was intensely private, he helped modernize the royal family's image through the 20th century, becoming the first royal to do a TV interview.He was also known to make occasional gaffes and racist jokes. He retired from his public role in 2017.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince Harry plans to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, but his wife Meghan Markle will not. Find out why.

  • Tony Stewart's SRX Series Will Give Short Track Stars a Place to Shine

    With most of the field filled by retired drivers, the pros from other categories should contend for wins every weekend.

  • 'He was a character': Prince Philip's neighbors in Windsor remember the royal as human

    "Around here he'll be remembered just for being the rock for the queen," pub landlord Stuart O'Brien told NBC News.

  • Johnson & Johnson blood clots 'extraordinarily rare', says Government adviser

    More than half of people in England in areas with almost no new cases Two-thirds of pubs lack outdoor space to open on Monday Majority of private Covid tests found insufficient Ben Marlow: Monday's grand reopening is a moment of truth Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are "extraordinarily rare", a scientist advising the Government on its coronavirus response has said. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the vaccine, which is also known as Janssen, although it is yet to be approved for use by regulators. "We still don't know whether they are directly related and caused by the vaccine but it seems possible that they could be," Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, told the Today programme. "It wouldn't be surprising to find the Janssen vaccine also causes rare blood clots because it's based on an adenovirus technology which is not that far away from the technology being used in the AstraZeneca vaccine." Prof Openshaw said any blood clots were "extraordinarily rare events" and likened the risk level to "if you [were to] get into a car and drive 250 miles". It comes a day after the European Medicines Agency said that it has started a review to assess blood clots in people who have been given the Johnson & Johnson jab. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Zac Clark Teases Fiancé Tayshia Adams’ Hosting Spot on The Bachelorette : 'Get Your Popcorn Ready'

    Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams met on the 16th season of The Bachelorette

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Showing Slightly Positive Reaction to Inline EIA Storage Report

    The $2.450 to $2.350 area appears to be a strong area of support and any dips into this zone could get bought up quickly.

  • Ukraine says it could be provoked by Russian 'aggression' in conflict area

    Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian-speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine. "At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.

  • ‘Justice League’ Writer Told Warner Bros. to Take His Name Off Whedon Cut: ‘It’s an Act of Vandalism’

    After watching the Whedon cut for the first time, Chris Terrio called his lawyer to get his credit removed.

  • NC State basketball signs a rival guard from the ACC via the NCAA transfer portal

    The 6-foot-3 guard was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington, D.C., coming out of St. John’s College High School.

  • She sued for pregnancy discrimination. Now she’s battling Google’s army of lawyers

    Chelsey Glasson alleged she had been discriminated against while pregnant and had witnessed others being treated similarly Chelsey Glasson reported pregnancy discrimination at Google. Now they’re taking her to court. Photograph: Courtesy Chelsey Glasson When Chelsey Glasson found out she was pregnant with her second child in 2019, she did not anticipate the first three years of her new baby’s life would be overshadowed by an epic legal battle against a trillion-dollar company. The 38-year-old sued Google, her former employer, in 2020 alleging she had been discriminated against while pregnant and witnessed others being treated similarly, and faced retaliation from her manager when she spoke up about it. Since then, Glasson says, battling to win her case has become a nearly full-time job, one that’s pitted her against a company with a global army of lawyers at the ready. Despite being represented by attorneys in Washington and partially backed by a not-for-profit group, the American Association of University Women, she finds herself putting in grueling hours preparing for her upcoming trial this year. She spends her nights, after her two kids are asleep, discovering documents and preparing for processes such as her recent deposition in March. The fight has affected her children’s lives almost as much as her own, she says. “Even if they don’t know what is going on exactly, they know mommy is not all there – they know that I am not always present for them,” she said of her children, who are two and four years old. “It is heartbreaking to see how this impacts not just the person who is targeted by pregnancy discrimination, but the entire family.” Glasson’s case first gained publicity after she published a widely shared internal note, titled I’m Not Returning to Google After Maternity Leave, and Here is Why, which was eventually leaked to the public. Chelsey then hired an attorney and, in response, Google investigated a small portion of her claims, but said it found no examples of policy violation. Glasson then filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in September 2019. After little movement on an EEOC investigation, she filed a lawsuit in July 2020. While many companies quickly move to resolve lawsuits, Google continues to aggressively deny Chelsey’s claims. Glasson says her situation underscores just how much a worker stands to lose when they go toe-to-toe with one of the world’s largest tech companies. “What’s very clear is that Google does not take action regarding discrimination,” said Glasson. “This is in large part because it is a massive organization with huge resources at its disposal to fight someone like me – it’s not at all a fair fight.” ‘Pregnancy discrimination does not get more blatant than that’: where the allegations began Glasson’s struggle began in early 2018, after she says she overheard a director at Google criticizing a pregnant employee, and learned that the employee was being given negative feedback in her performance review after disclosing the pregnancy. In keeping with Google’s reporting guidelines, Glasson filed a complaint with human resources alleging pregnancy discrimination against her colleague. Shortly after, she says, the director began to retaliate against her over the report, interviewing other people to replace Glasson in her role. Glasson said HR acknowledged the retaliation but refused to stop it. She asked at the company how to face her boss when the ongoing investigation was making their relationship tense and was told multiple times to find a therapist. “When you are a victim and you are told to go to counseling, it is incredibly offensive – it’s sending a message that you’re crazy and you’re making all this up,” she said. Several months later, Glasson then became pregnant herself and says she decided to transfer teams to escape the ongoing retaliation and harassment. But she found her new superior made negative comments about her pregnancy-related health issues, and denied her the management role she was hired into. When you are a victim and you are told to go to counseling, it is incredibly offensive – it’s sending a message that you’re crazy and you’re making all this up Chelsey Glasson. Photograph: Courtesy Chelsey Glasson Glasson says that five months before her maternity leave was scheduled, her new boss told her that she would not be given any management responsibilities while she was pregnant because of concerns that her upcoming maternity leave would “stress the team” and “rock the boat”. “Pregnancy discrimination does not get more blatant than that, and yet here they were telling me it is not happening,” she said. Glasson also says her doctor eventually ordered her to take bed rest but that her manager encouraged her to keep working. During the investigation and ongoing fallout with her manager, Glasson was prescribed Lexapro, an antidepressant, to manage stress and was diagnosed by her obstetrician with “acute stress”. On 7 January 2019 Glasson had to go to the hospital for a life-threatening pregnancy-related medical issue, which she believes was exacerbated by the stress, and remained there until she gave birth to her daughter on 8 March 2019 . Days later, Google asked her to leave the company in exchange for three months of her base salary. “It was a very small amount,” she said of the payout. “Especially to be asked to leave the company with no health insurance, as I came out of the hospital with a newborn in hand, having come out of months in the hospital and healing from an emergency c-section.” In August 2019, Glasson received a one-paragraph email in response to her complaint, filed more than a year prior, saying that it had not found evidence of pregnancy discrimination. “Thank you for raising your concerns,” the email said. This response prompted her to file the lawsuit. In response to a request for comment about Glasson’s claims, Google said it does not comment on ongoing cases but that it takes these allegations seriously. “Reporting misconduct takes courage and we want to provide care and support to people who raise concerns,” a Google spokesperson said. “All instances of inappropriate conduct reported to us are investigated rigorously, and we have simplified how employees can raise concerns and provided more transparency into the investigations process at Google. We work to be extremely transparent about how we handle complaints and the action we take.” Veena Dubal, a labor law professor at UC Hastings who teaches a course in pregnancy discrimination, said it is exceedingly rare for a company like Google to take an employee to court over an issue like this. “It almost seems they are trying to make an example over her,” she said, before highlighting that men accused of wrongdoing at Google have received much better treatment than Glasson. “When you look at the way men accused of sexual harassment were treated versus the way a woman alleging pregnancy discrimination was treated, it is such a despicable example of the role of misogyny and patriarchy in these tech companies.” ‘It’s not at all a fair fight’ In the time since Glasson first filed her complaint, the attention paid to poor labor conditions in the tech industry – from white-collar developer jobs, to gig economy temps, and warehouse workers – has only grown. In early April 2021, the National Labor Relations Board found that two Amazon employees were unfairly fired in retaliation for internally criticizing discriminatory practices. In December 2020, Pinterest reached a $22m settlement with a female former executive over pay discrimination. Before that, two former employees, Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks, came forward with allegations that they were retaliated against for advocating for fair pay. Google, meanwhile, has continued to face claims of discrimination and retaliation. Even in the midst of her own case, Glasson participated in global walkouts over Google’s handling of sexual misconduct and other equity issues in the workplace. In December 2020, more than 1,200 Google employees signed a letter condemning the company for allegedly firing an ethics researcher in retaliation for her criticism of Google’s diversity programs. “I couldn’t help but wonder at the time, ‘It’s easy to show up for something like this, but what would my co-workers actually do if they learned of what was happening to me?’” she said. “As I later learned, most would do little to nothing.” Still, Glasson said countless Googlers have reached out to her in the years since her case was first publicized in the online memo. The case is now scheduled to go to court in December. “A lot of them tell me ‘I wish I had the courage to fight like you’,” she said. “It is heartbreaking, because they often have a lot of shame, and there is nothing to be ashamed about. It is such a difficult path to take, to fight this, and it is not right for every individual. “It really takes a huge toll,” she added. “I would not wish this on anyone.”

  • The Real World ’s Heather B. Gardner Wants Another Reunion: 'There Is Some Unfinished Business'

    The Real World Homecoming: New York, the six-episode reunion show of the original cast of the groundbreaking reality TV series, is streaming now on Paramount+