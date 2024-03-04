Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father Mohamed calls Biden ‘Zionist criminal’ who will be hunted down like ‘the Nazis’

Mohamed Hadid, the real estate tycoon and father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, called President Biden a “Zionist criminal” and claimed in a scathing social media rant that he and others would be “hunted down” like the Nazis for their support of Israel.

Hadid, who is Palestinian American, posted a clip of a woman saying “F**k Israel until the end of time,” claims that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and the slogan “Free Palestine” — adding an ominous “or else.”

“This is Biden’s war on the Palestinian people. He will be in the court with the rest of the Zionist Criminals. We will hunt them down like they did the Nazis,” Hadid wrote in his Instagram Story on Sunday.

Hadid has been vocal in his criticisms of Israel since Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7.

Hadid called Biden a “Nazi” and a war criminal in his Instagram Story on Sunday.

Hadid, a Palestinian American, has been outspoken about his criticisms of Israel since the war in Gaza started following the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel.

Hadid’s post was written over a video of Jeffrey D. Sachs, director of the UN Sustainable Development Network, as he explained his belief that the United States was the driving force behind Israel’s campaign in Gaza and is the only nation that can stop it.

It was not the first time Hadid has likened Israel and its supporters to Nazis.

The tycoon is the father of Gigi (left) and Bella Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris

Shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on southern Israel and subsequent war in Gaza, Hadid posted an infographic that compared what Israel and Nazi Germany allegedly had in common, including that they both “enforced collective punishments” and “expelled millions from their homes.”

“… Both [Nazis and Israel] added and labeled the victims as Terrorists.. regardless of their peacefulness of other activities. Some Palestinians and some Jews even changed their names,” Hadid wrote in the since-deleted post.

Hadid’s famous daughters have faced their own controversy for their condemnations of Israel.

Bella, 27, posted a graphic that claimed Israel was not a country but a colonizer.

The post drew accusations of anti-Semitism before she deleted it.

And Gigi, 28, has made numerous pro-Palestinian posts since Oct. 7, including claiming that Israel was “the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war.”

She later apologized for that post, admitting she didn’t fact check it.