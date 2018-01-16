The Gifted season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

As they did with Legion, Fox renewed X-Men spin-off The Gifted for a second season before its first season had finished after it had received positive reviews, but modest ratings.

The series follows an ordinary couple who are forced to go on the run from the government when they discover their two children have mutant powers, with the family seeking help from an underground network of mutants.

While we wait to see what happens in the two-hour season one finale on January 15, here's everything we know about season two so far.

The Gifted season 2 release date: When's it coming?

The first season kicked off in the US on October 2, 2017, so while we haven't got a confirmed release date for season two, we'd expect it to arrive around the same time. In the UK, the first season premiered only a few days after the US, so that pattern will continue for the second.

The Gifted season 2 cast: Who's returning?

As with the first season, the Strucker family will be central to the second season so that means returns for Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as Reed and Caitlin Strucker, along with Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White as their children Lauren and Andy.

Provided they survive the season one finale, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont and Blair Redford will all be back as Mutant Underground members Eclipse, Blink, Polaris and Thunderbird, respectively, as will Coby Bell as Sentinel Services agent Jace Turner who is trying to hunt down the Struckers and the mutants.

We can also expect to see more of Skyler Samuels as Esme Frost and her sisters Phoebe and Sophie, otherwise known as the Stepford Cuckoos. TVLine reports that she will potentially be a series regular in season two, with Samuels teasing: "Yeah, you'll be seeing lots more of me and my sisters next season!"

Samuels also wouldn't rule out an appearance for the Stepford Cuckoos' mother Emma Frost. "To be totally honest, that's still up in the air. I feel like that may very well be something that happens further down the line," she teased to EW.

Other recurring stars that could get an outing in season two include Hayley Lovitt as mutant Sage, Jermaine Rivers as mutant Shatter and Garret Dillahunt as Sentinel Services mutant researcher Roderick Campbell.

The Gifted season 2: Bryan Singer's involvement

In early January 2018, it was revealed that Bryan Singer would no longer be producing Fox's other X-Men spin-off Legion after he asked to be dropped from the series so as not to become a distraction, according to showrunner Noah Hawley.

Singer is currently facing sexual misconduct allegations – including a lawsuit – that he denies, and he is still attached to The Gifted as an executive producer, having directed the pilot episode.

"Truthfully, after he shot the pilot, he went and did a movie and had little to no involvement day-to-day in season one. But we take all the allegations very seriously, and we're looking into it for season two. Right now we have a lot of time before it premieres, and we continue to have discussions about it," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline.

The Gifted season 2 trailer: When's it landing?

Fox unveiled the first full look at the first season during their upfronts presentation in May 2017, so we could expect to see new footage at this year's event. If not, Comic-Con is the next best guess for when we'll get a trailer for season two.

