Gift Guide: Mr. Rogers, a joyful noise and ‘Southern Sass’

Orlando Shakes gift shop manager Merrill Sinert wants to let the cat out of the bag. “The biggest compliment we ever got was a patron saying, ‘This is the best-kept secret,'” he says of his emporium tucked inside the Lowndes Shakespeare Center at Loch Haven Park.

The shop is full of gift ideas, perfect for the holidays. One item that caught my eye right away was something called “Hello, Neighbor! Mister Rogers’ Mix N’ Match Magnetic Wardrobe.”

Fred Rogers, the children’s television host who died in 2003, has a special Central Florida connection: He’s a 1951 graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park. In the novelty gift, you can re-create Rogers’ TV show tradition of changing his formal shoes for more comfy sneakers and replacing his outdoor jacket with a cozy sweater.

Other Rogers items for sale include post-it notes and a mug decorated with Rogers’ saying and lyrics from the long-running “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” including the heartfelt “It’s a good feeling to be with you.”

The shop also offers a variety of other gift ideas, many involving Shakespeare, of course, as well as leather handbags, custom-made holiday aprons for busy party hosts, laser-cut wooden Christmas ornaments and jewelry including Tagua — fair-trade, rainforest-supporting necklaces and earrings made by Ecuadorian artists.

“I cannot keep it in stock,” Sinert says of the Tagua jewelry line. “It’s one of the hottest things we carry.”

The gift shop is regularly open 90 minutes before each Orlando Shakes production and during intermissions, but will also open by appointment. Call 407-447-1700.

‘Completes Me’

For music lovers, Meka King released a single this year that is infectious in its joy. Called “Completes Me,” it was released by Sonflower Joy Music. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because that Central Florida-based company is one of the organizations selected for Orlando Fringe’s arts-incubator program to mentor up-and-coming arts groups.

Sonflower Joy Music also creates musical entertainment for cruise ships, conventions and special events with a focus on amplifying the Black voice in the entertainment industry. It’s a goal King also promotes through Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy, a resource for people of color working in entertainment that she co-founded.

As for “Completes Me,” it’s a bouncy little bop. King hopes it proves uplifting for its listeners.

“‘Completes Me’ is a reminder, amidst all of the heaviness in the world, that love is with us,” she says. “We cannot ignore the things around us, but when we need a break, we can take three minutes to put on our headphones or blast it in our cars and have a dance party. My hope is that people would be filled with God’s love when they hear it and then share that with others around them.”

“Completes Me” is available to download from Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music and other sites.

‘Southern Fried Sass’

Orlando’s own Ginger Minj — who drew national attention as a competitor on “RuPaul’s Drag Race — has written a cookbook-slash-memoir called “Southern Fried Sass.” I like that title and the subtitle as well: “A Queen’s Guide to Cooking, Decorating, and Living Just a Little ‘Extra.'”

“I really spilled the tea and shared things in this book that I’ve never even shared with my therapist,” said Minj in a video presentation for the LiveSigning YouTube channel.

Publisher Simon & Schuster says the book, written with Jenna Glatzer, allows Minj to showcase “some of her most vulnerable and celebratory moments, revealing the most valuable lessons she’s learned after years in drag and the pearls of wisdom she’s gleaned from her grandmother’s personal brand of Southern resilience.”

“Southern Fried Sass” features more than 50 recipes, including The Minx’s Sick’ning Scalloped Pineapple Paradise and a Better Than Sex cake.

In the video, Minj spoke about why she calls cupcakes “drag queen muffins,” when made using the flexible batter from her grandmother’s recipe.

“You can make it into anything you want,” she wants. “That’s what drag is all about. You kind of take what’s in front of you and figure out what’s going to make it its most fabulous. And then you just put it all in and mix it up.”

There’s also a chapter on celebrating the holidays.

“When I was younger, I really craved the ritual of the holidays,” Minj says. “I wanted holidays to be so perfect … and they never were.”

But with the recipes for Southern-style turkey and fixings come the lessons she has learned.

“This chapter’s about putting the fun in dysfunction and learning to celebrate in your own way,” Minj says. “It doesn’t matter what you celebrate as long as you find the people who make you feel the best.”

“Southern Fried Sass” is available at bookstores and online sellers such as barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.

