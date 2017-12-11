Giant AT-M6 walker steals the show at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere

There may have been stormtroopers and celebrities out in force, but it was the grand spectacle of the All-Terrain Armoured Transport which stole the show at yesterday’s world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles.

Technically it’s an AT-M6 – All Terrain MegaCaliber Six – “named for the laser cannon on its back”, according to StarWars.com. It’s a new style walker for The Last Jedi that has been glimpsed in the trailers advancing on the Resistance base of Crait.

The stars of the eighth Star Wars movie were in attendance from John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, to Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern, Andy Serkis, Anthony Daniels and director Rian Johnson.

Towering up at the back there is six-foot, 10-inch tall Finnish basketball player Joonas Suotamo, who, when he’s not on the court, is channeling his inner wookie as Chewbaccca.

Elsewhere, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke took part in a great meeting of minds too.

Amazingly, British star John Boyega almost missed the entire thing, having got stuck in Atlanta when a snowstorm grounded hundreds of flights.

He took to Twitter to plead for a solution to his predicament.

Wow ATL. Looks like no one's leaving! Guess I'll start a family now….





Cold! My thighs won't even generate the heat anymore.





Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!!





Rian Johnson even chipped in, imploring him to make every effort to get to LA in time.

Hahahaha oh my god

Hahahaha oh my god

GET HERE JOHN!





In our minds, it was a caper-heavy Planes, Trains and Automobiles-style comedy of errors which got him to the red carpet in the nick of time (albeit with missing luggage).

I made it ! Without luggage but wooooooooohoooo! As if weather can stop a Nigerian kmt





Pleasingly, the stars of the movie may have plenty to smile about.

Early reactions on Twitter from those who made into screening raved about it, ahead of the embargo being lifted on reviews.

Kevin Polowy of Yahoo Movies! in the US called it ‘a triumph’, while Peter Sciretta recalled ‘so many emotions, so many amazing moments’.

The movie is due out on December 14 across the UK.

