Giant Marilyn Monroe Statue in Palm Springs Draws Criticism: ‘Have We Learned Nothing?’

Pat Saperstein
·4 min read

Marilyn Monroe would have turned 95 on June 1.

What would she think of her 26-foot-tall image greeting visitors to the Palm Springs Art Museum with her skirt permanently blown up by a sidewalk air vent, exposing her underwear in an undeniably iconic yet rather suggestive pose?

More from Variety

A number of residents in Palm Springs think she wouldn’t like it at all. But some business owners say the kitschy pop culture figure will help draw tourists, and the debate has divided the town.

The statue had been scheduled to be installed in front of the museum by the end of summer, but a lawsuit brought by residents objecting to the placement blocked the installation, and is winding its way through the court system, with another hearing set for July 20.

Detractors feel that a giant fiberglass statue of her in the famous “The Seven Year Itch” billowing-skirt pose is not the right symbol at the right time — at least not in that prominent location.

“It’s a battle for the identity of Palm Springs,” says Liz Armstrong, a former director of the museum. “How does it represent this city? This placement of her gigantic panty-clad rear end being the first thing you see when you come out of the museum, is so disrespectful, it’s such a slap in the face.”

Frequent visitors to the desert resort will remember when the statue served as a backdrop for tourists’ snapshots from 2012-2014 at the central crossroads of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz-McCallum Way. The Seward Johnson-designed statue traveled on to other locations, but now a booster group backed by local hotel owners, which bought the statue for $1 million, wants to re-install the three-story-tall star smack in front of the museum for at least three years.

Putting the statue in front of the museum would conflict with the 1976 design by architect E. Stuart Williams and obscure the sightlines envisioned by the downtown renovation plan when it was approved, say those who object, like fashion designer Trina Turk. Turk started the Committee to Relocate Marilyn and raised money for a lawsuit against the city, which she says switched the statue’s location from a less obtrusive park nearby, to the front of the museum, without residents’ approval.

What started as an aesthetic objection from the community’s architecturally minded preservationists has now also raised questions around whether the statue represents a symbol of sexism. A petition called #MeTooMarilyn has garnered nearly 50,000 signatures objecting to the placement.

“Everybody knew the Marilyn statue was coming back, but when I found out the city council had made this abrupt switch of location, we thought, ‘you’re kidding,’” says Turk, a member of the Palm Springs Modern Committee who owns a boutique and historic house in the city.

“Part of what was decided was that there would be a view corridor, which is what Museum Way is, a new road to integrate the art museum into downtown,” Turk explains. “We’re really contesting the fact that the city completely ignored the downtown plan.”

P.S. Resorts and the attorney for the city of Palm Springs did not reply to request for comment.

Turk says there is no proof Monroe was discovered at the Palm Springs Racquet Club or even that she owned a house in the city as some have claimed, making the star an unlikely choice for a mascot. “I admire Marilyn Monroe as an artist and a pop culture icon, but I don’t think the statue is the best representation of who she is,” Turk says.

Armstrong, now an independent curator, feels strongly that the emphasis on the sexualized image of the star does not send the right message at a time when monuments everywhere are being reassessed. “We’ve had a big cultural shift, It’s just an old bygone stereotype, it’s not fair to her.”

The recent attention on the meaning of public monuments has made Armstrong rethink the statue’s appropriateness, she says. “Have we learned nothing? When you erect something 26’ tall, you’d better be sure about what it represents. This is a reminder of systemic sexism.”

Though many local art and architecture lovers don’t think the statue is a good ambassador for the city, they’re resigned to the idea that some hotel and store owners insist on keeping it in the city as a draw for visitors — as long as it’s not in front of the museum.

“It’s a lot different in the park because you don’t have her rear end in someone’s face, maybe it’s a little kitschy and fun. It’s about the nostalgia of Hollywood, but more from a male point of view,” Armstrong says.

“It’s a monumental throwback in a city known for art, architecture and a progressive culture,” Armstrong contends.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30: The Pinnacle Of Oldsmobiles Secret Weapon

    From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutless to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it.

  • See Jerry Seinfeld's 3 Kids Now as Teens

    Jerry Seinfeld has been a fixture in pop culture ever since his eponymous sitcom made its debut in 1989. But even though the comedian has been around for more than 30 years, you likely don't know much about the Seinfeld star's personal life, which he tends to keep private. But in addition to his booming entertainment career, Seinfeld also has a thriving family life with a wife of 20 years and three teens in tow.Jerry married Jessica Seinfeld, née Sklar, on Christmas Day in 1999 following a whirlwind, one-year courtship. Today, the pair share a daughter and two sons—Sascha (20), Julian (18), and Shepherd (15)—who are leaving the nest, one by one. Read on to see Jerry Seinfeld's three kids now, and to find out what the famous family has been up to.RELATED: See Michael Jordan's Three Oldest Kids All Grown Up. Jessica regularly shares snaps of the whole family. Though Jessica says her kids are often reluctant to take family photos, that doesn't stop her from sharing sweet snaps with her brood on social media.Alongside one 2020 photo of the family dressed to the nines, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to my loves who are usually pretty cooperative except when it comes to family photos before important life events." She jokingly added, "I definitely went full velociraptor on them after this photo."And for more celebrity news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The oldest two are already college-bound. The oldest Seinfeld offspring, Sascha, is at Duke University, and the second born, Julian, is graduating from high school this year. "Another child is graduating from high school this month. How old is the oldest woman ever to have a baby?" Jessica quipped on Instagram earlier in May.But Jerry sees his kids' departure differently. "I say it's kind of like if you found a little baby alligator and you put it in your tub, and you would think, 'Oh, look at his little bitey teeth, they're so cute,'" he joked during a 2019 interview with Amy Schumer. "And then some time goes by, and you go, 'You know, I think we gotta get this thing the h*** out of here.'"RELATED: See The Rock's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Climbing Up the WWE Ranks. Jerry cherishes the mundane moments of parenting most. Decades after famously starring on a "show about nothing," Jerry shared that he likes his family life to be much the same way. In a 2017 interview with The Journal, an editorial platform for the luxury clothing brand Mr Porter, Jerry said he's less interested in the milestones than the minutiae of his kids' everyday lives. The comedian explained he loves seeing them "reading a comic book," having "a bowl of Cheerios at 11 o'clock at night when they're not even supposed to be up," or seemingly, watching them cook, as Jessica documented Jerry and Sascha on Instagram."I don't need any special days. I mean they're all special. We spend a lot of time together and I enjoy every second of it," he said. "I'm a believer in the ordinary and the mundane… I don't want quality time. I want the garbage time. That's what I like." Despite all the dad jokes, Jerry takes fatherhood seriously. In his stand-up routines and interviews, Jerry has shared more than a few wry takes on parenting. "People talk about how kids, how they grow up too fast," he said on a 2014 episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. "I feel like I can only take a year of each year: No more you as a nine-year-old, get me a 10-year-old."Yet, when it comes down to it, fatherhood is no laughing matter for the TV star (pictured here before Sascha left the nest). "It's about: 'I'm going to take care of you in a way you're not even going to understand till I'm probably dead.' That to me is what being a great dad is," he told The Journal. "You're not going to understand your father till way, way deep in your life. You're not going to understand what he did, the value of what he did."RELATED: See Frances Bean Cobain at 28, a Year Older Than Her Dad Was When He Died.

  • Prince Harry Speaks Out About How To Help Someone Facing Suicidal Thoughts After Meghan Markle's Experience: Listening Is 'The Best First Step'

    Prince Harry is sharing more insight about how to help a loved one facing thoughts of suicide following his own experience with wife Meghan Markle. Harry shared his perspective on that night in an earlier episode of "The Me You Can't See," which was released last week.

  • Chandler Powell Smiles with Baby 'Buddy' Grace Warrior as Bindi Irwin Notes Their 'Cuteness'

    Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior, on their one-year wedding anniversary, March 25

  • Kate Middleton receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: 'I’m hugely grateful'

    The duchess shared a photo of the event on social media.

  • Kenya Moore’s Offensive Halloween Costume Is Mostly Edited Out of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bravo has re-edited a March episode in which Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” wore a Native American headdress as a costume to a Halloween party filmed for the show, Variety has confirmed. Both Moore and Bravo apologized for the costume in March after the episode aired, and Moore apologized again during the […]

  • Mud cylinders reveal humans' impact on Earth began earlier than we thought

    Researchers have tracked 4,000 years of human influence on the planet - all from long tubes of mud.

  • Here’s a little-known iPhone trick that you’ll definitely want to remember

    If you’re like me, there’s a good chance that when you open up the Safari browser on your iPhone there are dozens upon dozens of open tabs lurking there in the background. And while this may not ordinarily impact the user experience due to capable iPhone hardware, it can sometimes make finding something you were …

  • AMC surpasses $12B market cap as Redditor asks if it can go 'to the moon'

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged over 45% in afternoon trading Thursday, pushing the market capitalization of the country's largest theater chain past $12 billion amid a boost from retail investors.

  • Billy Porter on going public with HIV-positive status: 'I've never felt joy like this before'

    Billy Porter appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday, where he discussed his recently revealed HIV positive status.

  • George Floyd’s legacy will be ‘meaningful police reform,’ says attorney Ben Crump

    Federal police reform will be George Floyd's legacy, said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.

  • Have American tourists been missed? 'You have no idea,' say European hotel owners

    "Greece is offering what people need," Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis tweeted as the country reopened May 15.

  • Current Operators of Disney's Magical Express Will Offer a New Airport Shuttle Service in 2022

    In January, Walt Disney World shared that it will no longer offer its hotel and resort guests free shuttle services to and from Orlando International Airport as of Jan. 1, 2022.

  • Florida's DeSantis is in a standoff with the cruise ship industry, CDC over vaccinations

    Florida's DeSantis is in a standoff with the cruise ship industry, CDC over vaccinations

  • Five of the Most Luxurious Commercial Airlines

    Whether you just won the lottery, saved up, or are simply looking for a better way to fly, these are the commercial airlines to book for the ultimate luxury flight.

  • Going to Miami Beach Memorial Day weekend? A warning about changes on the causeways

    If you’re planning to visit Miami Beach or perhaps run away from it during Memorial Day weekend, expect to see license-plate readers, detours and road closings along the way.

  • The FAA Downgraded Mexico's Flight Safety Rating — Here's What That Means for U.S. Travelers

    The FAA said it has identified several instances of non-compliance with minimum international aviation safety standards set by the United Nations.

  • Beach crowds back for Memorial Day as city gets ready for another big weekend

    Memorial Day weekend opened Friday night with large crowds on Miami Beach and a revived nightlife scene as the resort city readies for the kind of large turnout that brought disruption and charges of over-policing two months ago.

  • Meet Joseph Pierce, One of the Only Chinese Americans Who Fought in Bloodiest Battle in US History

    Joseph Pierce is a Civil War veteran who is believed to be the highest-ranking Chinese American soldier in the Union Army. One story told of how Pierce was sold by his father for $6 to feed his family and another of how his older brother sold him for "about $50-60 into foreign slavery to get rid of him." There was one that told of how Pierce was brought to the U.S. by his adoptive father, Capt. Amos Peck III, sometime in the 1850s, according to Pacific Citizen.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Goes Back Up?

    Sitting just 10% below its recent highs, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) has tripled in value since the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores. As Carnival's stock has been making steady gains on the outlook for being able to return to the high seas again, should you buy its stock now that it has been all but given the green light to resume cruises? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is being dragged grudgingly to allow cruise ship operators to begin taking voyages again this year.