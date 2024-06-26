A giant dog had a front row seat at the Stanley Cup final. Meet ‘Brodie That Dood’

Not all Florida Panthers fans are human.

Amid all of Monday night’s excitement at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amarant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, you may have spotted a large animal with the best seat in the house.

The giant fuzzball, which looked like a cross between a Wookiee and ALF, has since been identified by the Internet as Brodie the Labradoodle, and he’s a local.

Brodie didn’t growl, bite or have an accident. Wearing Panthers-red noise cancellation earmuffs on his floppy ears, the pooch sat placidly watching the action in the front row, his snout and huge paws pressed against the glass.

The 5-year-old showstopper is not only very well behaved, but an influencer, aka Brodie That Dood. His Instagram account boasts a whopping 1.2 million followers.

OK, so Brodie is a lot of things, but not Internet savvy. Yet. The page is run by his dad, Cliff Brush Jr., who is also his manager and bestie whose handle is @Cliffthatdude.

How close are these two? More or less inseparable. Scan a few social media posts rand you see them hanging out all over South Florida and beyond. The pair even invented a dog grooming line called Floof Juice (the products passed the cutie crossbreed’s sniff test).

“‘Wherever I go, Brodie goes’ is usually one of my rules,” Brush told The Los Angeles Times after the big Stanley Cup win. “I do get a much more enjoyable and fun experience if he comes along, and he’d rather be with me than at home by himself.”