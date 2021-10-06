'Breaking Bad' actor Giancarlo Esposito's message to the unvaccinated: 'Go to a small island and sequester yourself'

Giancarlo Esposito has a message for the unvaccinated: "Go to a small island and sequester yourself... Ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it." (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Giancarlo Esposito has a plan for how to handle the unvaccinated: put them all on an island.

The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor, 63, shared his two cents in The Hollywood Reporter's story about the chaos in Hollywood over some actors refusing to get the COVID vaccine while there's no universal vaccine mandate in place for sets.

The Mandalorian star's take? "If you don't want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself," he said. [Otherwise] you're saying 'F*** you' to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live."

He went on to say, "I don't understand how people don't vaccinate. For me, I've lost dear friends, so I know it's real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer."

So while he's "not downing anyone who doesn't want to vaccinate," he told them, "Don't work. Go ride it out somewhere where you're not going to compromise anyone else if you get it."

The report notes that the sets of productions have become a "Hollywood battlefield," with a blind item about "a high-profile actor" who was on the set of a film in August "when he came down with COVID-19 and was hospitalized. The star, known to the cast and crew as being dismissive of vaccines and mask use, was unvaccinated. The film shut down for three weeks, but not before more than a dozen crew members got sick." It resulted in a seven-figure loss for the production company.

In the film and TV industry, there are no universal vaccine mandates in place. So individual producers determine whether those in Zone A — typically the main actors who can't wear masks due to storyline and crew members who work closely with them — need to provide proof of vaccination. (Netflix became the first Hollywood studio to mandate vaccines in Zone A.)

George Clooney also spoke on the topic to THR, saying it's "crazy" and "stupid" that people in the industry are refusing to get the vaccine to the detriment of others.

"And it's stupid because every generation in our country for more than a lifetime has been asked to sacrifice something for the safety of their fellow man — get shot, fight Nazis," Clooney said. "All that anyone's being asked here is to get a shot in the arm and put on a mask. Grow up. Get something done."