Giada De Laurentiis granted restraining order against fan who claims to be father of her child

Giada De Laurentiis likely has a bit more peace of mind after a judge awarded her a five-year restraining order against a crazed fan, The Blast reports.

A Los Angeles judge awarded the Food Network star the civil harassment restraining order on Thursday, after both she and the man she accused of "stalking" her testified in court. The ruling involves the unnamed man staying at least 100 yards away from De Laurentiis and will remain in effect until June 13, 2024.

In court documents, the celebrity chef claims that the man sent her disturbing messages through her website that started to get "more personal" in March 2018.

"I have loved you since the first day I ever met you and I haven ’t stopped...." one message read, according to De Laurentiis. "I love you with all of my heart and soul, even still - I have never met a woman more beautiful than you - both inside and out."

The next month, in April, he allegedly sent more messages referring to her daughter, Jade Marie, 11, who De Laurentiis shares with ex-husband, Todd Thompson. He also claimed that she had sent him a check for $150,000.

On May 1, 2018, he allegedly showed up "shaking and sweating" to a book signing she held in Los Angeles, where he "demanded" to speak to her in private before being removed by security.

De Laurentiis hired a private investigator to step in and deter him from contacting her, but he reportedly told the PI that he wouldn't listen to him because "as a father he had a right to see his child if he wanted." He also e-mailed the investigator later that month saying, "Don’t stop me from going to her public appearances or pursuing her in a reasonable way — remember she first pursued me. I am just trying to reconnect."

It's unclear if De Laurentiis knew the man previously.

He continued to send e-mails to the investigator, like in December 2018, when he wrote, "I could meet her most easily in Las Vegas but would travel to LA as well ... I know there are plenty of people who don’t speak with each other after having a child together -- we have been kept apart by people and places for a long time -- I just know that there are some things that we should talk about and I think she feels the same way."

His last message through her website came in February. In court filings, De Laurentiis said that, "Given the fact Respondent continued to send messages through my website, claims to be the father of my child, showed up to confront me while working in a public place demanding to speak with me alone, it became apparent that he was stalking me."

De Laurentiis has not publicly commented on the matter.