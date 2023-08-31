Ghosts Of Beirut: Hunted
Following an attack on the US Embassy, the CIA appoints soldier-of-fortune William Buckley as the new Station Chief, along with case officer Chet Riley to track down the unknown attacker. Chet recruits a source close to Imad and uncovers the only image the CIA would have for the next 25 years. Imad escalates his attacks, bombing the US Marines barracks and kidnapping Buckley rattling the White House and CIA Director William Casey. The US withdraws from Lebanon and Imad Mughniyeh emerges as one o