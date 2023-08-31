Ghosts Of Beirut: The Finding
Armed with the evidence she and Teddy have gathered, Lena asks the White House to authorize the killing of Imad but the operation is only possible if the CIA works hand-in-hand with Mossad. Imad persuades Iran to provide him access to chemical weapons. The enormous stakes and time pressure lead to a near-rupture between Mossad and the CIA, until Lena extracts more information from the Iranian defector, Imad's original recruiter back in Beirut, which enables the joint CIA-Mossad operation to ente