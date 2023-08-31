Ghosts Of Beirut: Damascus
Two decades after his emergence, Imad Mughniyeh is weary of his life in the shadows. Imad has his men kidnap US soldiers in Iraq, but their failed escape draws the attention of Lena Asayran. The head of Mossad, Meir Dagan orders his best officer, Teddy, to contact Lena to persuade the CIA to help kill Mughniyeh. Imad falls for a businesswoman in Damascus, and the family drama that unfolds creates an unprecedented opportunity for Lena and Teddy to identify Imad for the first time in 25 years.