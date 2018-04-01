'Ghost Stories': How many deliberate mistakes can you spot in these April Fool's posters?

The people behind the frightfully good Ghost Stories have been playing an epic April Fool’s prank on the British public.

Lionsgate UK has been running a series of posters for the upcoming horror anthology film across the country featuring 13 deliberate mistakes. It’s a play on the themes of the film that continually reminds you: “The brain sees what it wants to see”. They’ve been asking people to share the mistakes on Twitter via the hashtag #WhatDoYouSee.

So how many of the mistake Easter eggs can you spot in the poster? For the answers, scroll to the bottom of the article.

View photos This new poster for Ghost Stories is sure to earn a flurry of complaints from grammar pedants. (Lionsgate) More

The “tricks” in the campaign have been designed to demonstrate the tricks that our minds play on us every day and to spark conversation about illusions and sleight of hand used in every day advertising.

“We think that we are seeing what is right in front of our eyes, but that really isn’t the case” said Psychologist and Illusion Expert Professor Richard Wiseman.

“In fact, these sorts of illusions show that our expectations and past experiences can lead us astray, and that our brain can play tricks on us. It’s the same with a horror film like Ghost Stories – often we manufacture the fear in our minds rather than simply seeing what is on the screen. This is an exciting campaign and it’s great to have so many people trip themselves up and see something that isn’t really there”





The answers

1 – Hand on Priddle’s shoulder

2 – Baby’s hand holding Priddle’s hand

3 – Face behind Goodman’s leg

4 – Finger behind Matthews’ shoulder

5 – Zombie hand on Rifkins’ arm

6 – 999/666 on Rifkins’ phone

7 – Kojak silhouette in the legs

8 – Extra leg behind Rifkin

9 – STOREIS typo in the title

10 – Typo in the tagline beneath title

11- Typo in the date

12- Typo in ‘based on Olivier Award…’ line

13 – Typo in Lionsgate social handles

View photos Did you get all 13? (Lionsgate) More

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost Stories which arrives in cinemas on 6 April: