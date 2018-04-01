'Ghost Stories': How many deliberate mistakes can you spot in these April Fool's posters?

The people behind the frightfully good Ghost Stories have been playing an epic April Fool’s prank on the British public.
Lionsgate UK has been running a series of posters for the upcoming horror anthology film across the country featuring 13 deliberate mistakes. It’s a play on the themes of the film that continually reminds you: “The brain sees what it wants to see”. They’ve been asking people to share the mistakes on Twitter via the hashtag #WhatDoYouSee.
So how many of the mistake Easter eggs can you spot in the poster? For the answers, scroll to the bottom of the article.
The “tricks” in the campaign have been designed to demonstrate the tricks that our minds play on us every day and to spark conversation about illusions and sleight of hand used in every day advertising.
“We think that we are seeing what is right in front of our eyes, but that really isn’t the case” said Psychologist and Illusion Expert Professor Richard Wiseman.
“In fact, these sorts of illusions show that our expectations and past experiences can lead us astray, and that our brain can play tricks on us. It’s the same with a horror film like Ghost Stories – often we manufacture the fear in our minds rather than simply seeing what is on the screen. This is an exciting campaign and it’s great to have so many people trip themselves up and see something that isn’t really there”
The answers
1 – Hand on Priddle’s shoulder
2 – Baby’s hand holding Priddle’s hand
3 – Face behind Goodman’s leg
4 – Finger behind Matthews’ shoulder
5 – Zombie hand on Rifkins’ arm
6 – 999/666 on Rifkins’ phone
7 – Kojak silhouette in the legs
8 – Extra leg behind Rifkin
9 – STOREIS typo in the title
10 – Typo in the tagline beneath title
11- Typo in the date
12- Typo in ‘based on Olivier Award…’ line
13 – Typo in Lionsgate social handles
Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost Stories which arrives in cinemas on 6 April:
Based on Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s original Olivier nominated stage production, the same team have co-written and directed this adaptation for the big screen. Starring Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.
Andy Nyman also leads the cast, reprising his role as Professor Goodman alongside Paul Whitehouse (Alice in Wonderland, ‘Harry & Paul’, ‘The Fast Show’), Alex Lawther (‘Black Mirror’, Old Boys, The Imitation Game) and Martin Freeman (The Hobbit franchise, ‘Fargo’, ‘Sherlock’).
Phillip Goodman, professor of psychology, arch-skeptic, the one-man ‘belief buster’ – has his rationality tested to the hilt when he receives a letter apparently from beyond the grave. His mentor Charles Cameron, the ‘original’ TV parapsychologist went missing fifteen years before, presumed dead and yet now he writes to Goodman saying that the pair must meet. Cameron, it seems, is still very much alive. And he needs Goodman to find a rational explanation for three stories that have shaken Cameron to his core. As Goodman investigates, he meets three haunted people, each with a tale more frightening, uncanny and inexplicable than the last.
