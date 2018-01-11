Ghost Stories launches new trailer and announces FrightFest premiere details





Based on the hit horror play, Ghost Stories is a spook show of the highest order, mixing brilliant performances with chilling scares. Seriously, it’s excellent (and terrifying).

If you’re looking forward to catching it, we’ve got two bloody pieces of good news for you.

Firstly, you can watch the atmospheric new trailer above. Secondly, we’ve got details on how you can see it before anyone else.

Iconic UK horror festival FrightFest will continue its annual alignment with the Glasgow Film Festival in 2018, with a packed weekend of horror. The lineup was announced today, and Ghost Stories will open the celebration on Thursday 1 March.

If you’ve never been to FrightFest before, Ghost Stories is as good a reason as any to start your lifelong devotion to an event that’s as much about the sense of community as it is about the (expertly selected) movies.

Joining Ghost Stories on FrightFest’s opening night is the Scottish premiere of Brian O’Malley’s supernatural romance The Lodgers, which is described as “a masterful Irish set Gothic ghost story,” starring Charlotte Vega and David Bradley. So, good double-bill then.

Other highlights from the weekend include French extreme cinema legend Xavier Gens’ Lovecraftian new one, Cold Skin, atmospheric Spanish fantasy The Blacksmith And The Devil, and Mexican shocker Tigers Are Not Afraid.

The festival will end with low-budget action flick 60 Minutes To Midnight, which sounds like a cross between The Purge and The Running Man (a man is attacked in his home, and discovers he’s part of a survival TV show) and looks set to be a cult favourite.

Alan Jones, FrightFest co-director, said today: “With our bold choices and the quality of programming, FrightFest is once again positioned to deliver at our beloved second home in Glasgow. It’s no surprise to us that the genre has just had its biggest and most successful year.”

“If you’ve ever attended one of our events, you’ll know exactly why. For FrightFest will always create a communal space where the pure enjoyment of the occasion is paramount and a vital shared experience. Welcome to our Pleasure Dome, FrightFest- Glasgow-style.”

FrightFest Passes are £75 and available from noon on Mon Jan 15, 2018. Passes cover all films on Fri 2 March and Sat 3 March ONLY.

Tickets for Ghost Stories and The Lodgers, plus individual tickets for the Fri/Sat films are on sale Mon Jan 29 from 10am, priced at £10.50 / £8.50 concessions.

Ghost Stories in cinemas on Friday 13th April 2018.

Ghost Stories heads to the big screen in 2018