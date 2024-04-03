Meghan McCain Slams Upcoming ‘Ghost Of John McCain’ Musical Comedy: “I Hope It Bombs”

No “break a legs” from Meghan McCain in response to news that a new musical comedy featuring her late father as a ghostly character would receive its world premiere Off Broadway this fall.

“This is trash,” McCain post on X/Twitter about Deadline’s report yesterday that musical comedy Ghost of John McCain will debut at the Soho Playhouse this fall. She added, “nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people…I hope it bombs.”

As Deadline reported yesterday, Ghost of John McCain, the musical comedy set inside the brain of Donald Trump that seems to get under the skin of Meghan McCain, will make its world premiere Off Broadway this fall, producers announced today.

The musical, written by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola and produced by a team that includes political strategist Jason Rose and John McCain’s longtime campaign consultant Max Fose, begins performances at New York’s Soho Playhouse on Labor Day Weekend. The engagement runs through November 5 – election day.

The musical is described by the production as “a unique psychological exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition.” The official synopsis: John McCain contemplates a wonderful afterlife, but instead finds that “heaven” is inside Trump’s brain, where a Greek Chorus of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan and Lindsey Graham rebel against the former President’s relentless demands for affirmation.

The project made headlines in January when a development workshop was announced, drawing some consternation from the daughter of the late senator. “My family has not authorized it nor was aware of it,” Meghan McCain told The Messenger at the time. “I was as surprised as everyone else to see the announcement.”

Authored by Elmegreen, with Fornarola writing the music and lyrics, Ghost of John McCain will be directed by Catie Davis, who served as Associate Director on Broadway’s Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The cast and full creative team will be announced at a later date.

“I’m excited to join the team behind this wildly imaginative and quirky musical,” said Davis in a statement. “To build a theatrical world where political figures of past and present are held hostage inside Donald Trump’s brain, and his brain is a musical? What a delightfully fun challenge. The writing of Ghost of John McCain will have audience members leaning into the twists and turns of this timely, hilarious story.”

Producing is Quixote Productions, founded by political strategist and public relations executive Rose in conjunction with McCain consultant and public affairs executive Fose.

In a statement, Rose said, “Our goal is not to be just another poker turning up the heat, but to bring some relief, relevance, and comedy to the body politic. We may be in a presidential election year, but this is an evergreen story anchored by the tension and dynamic between two titans of the past century. The musical is surreal.”

Added Fose, “Having served him for nearly two decades, I believe Senator McCain would laugh at this entertainment and be grateful his legacy continues to spark important conversation, from the serious to the absurd. Our hope is that this musical will remind America our democracy is worth fighting for.”

